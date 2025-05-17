LISTEN: Seven of the most memorable radio ad jingles from the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LISTEN: Seven of the most memorable radio ad jingles from the north-east

For those who know which business we are talking about when we sing "seven, 0, six, treble five".

By Chris Cromar
Original 106 microphone and dog Macy.
Even dogs get enthused at memorable adverts and jingles. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Whether you are driving to enjoy an ice cream in Stonehaven or cooking up a storm in the kitchen, memorable radio adverts will stay with you.

And in the north-east we have been lucky to have some famous – some maybe infamous – jingles on our radio over the years advertising local companies.

For all you Original 106 listeners out there, of which there are many, one of the most notable ones is from Factory Direct Inverurie.

Why would you not want to upgrade your bathroom, kitchen or bedroom after hearing the Doric advertisement?

After all, you are promised a “quality product and great customer service at a richt guid price”.

Memorable radio jingle adverts from Aberdeen and the north-east

Here are some of the most notable adverts to come through our radios across the north-east:

Bedz 2 Go

After hearing this advert, people will will be rushing to St Clair Street in Aberdeen to buy a new bed and mattress.

It really is “time to go to Bedz 2 Go“.

ComCab

If you are ever in need of a taxi in the Granite City, “35, 35, 35” is an easy one to remember.

Driver Hire

Need to hire a driver? Simples, “call Aberdeen eight, double nine, double four, nine.”

I & K Motors

“There’s a great deal going on at I & K Motors,” is what the jingle tells us and after hearing this beat people would be rushing to Inverurie to buy a used vehicle from them.

Remap Aberdeen

Need your car remapped? Just remember “Remap” multiple times and remember you can “call us today or click remapaberdeen.co.uk.”

Thistle Windows

Last, but by no means least. A catchy tune? Check. An easy number and catchphrase to remember? Check. “Call Thistle Windows Aberdeen on seven, 0, six, treble five.”

These are some of the most recognisable ones to come on our radios.

But there have been many more – and will be many more – adverts to reel listeners in.

What’s the secret to catchy jingle?

According to Original 106 programme controller Craig Lumsden, firms are requesting adverts similar to the jingles featured above.

The 106 show host said: “I think that the best radio ads firstly have to be catchy, but they also have to slightly irritate you to get into your head and be memorable.

“It’s very common for new advertisers at Original 106 to ask for something similar to the Thistle Windows jingle when they are looking to create a campaign.

“I’d say the majority of people in the north-east could nail that one at karaoke.”

What are your favourite adverts or jingles from north-east radio?

Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation