LISTEN: Seven of the most memorable radio ad jingles from the north-east

Whether you are driving to enjoy an ice cream in Stonehaven or cooking up a storm in the kitchen, memorable radio adverts will stay with you.

And in the north-east we have been lucky to have some famous – some maybe infamous – jingles on our radio over the years advertising local companies.

For all you Original 106 listeners out there, of which there are many, one of the most notable ones is from Factory Direct Inverurie.

Why would you not want to upgrade your bathroom, kitchen or bedroom after hearing the Doric advertisement?

After all, you are promised a “quality product and great customer service at a richt guid price”.

Memorable radio jingle adverts from Aberdeen and the north-east

Here are some of the most notable adverts to come through our radios across the north-east:

Bedz 2 Go

After hearing this advert, people will will be rushing to St Clair Street in Aberdeen to buy a new bed and mattress.

It really is “time to go to Bedz 2 Go“.

ComCab

If you are ever in need of a taxi in the Granite City, “35, 35, 35” is an easy one to remember.

Driver Hire

Need to hire a driver? Simples, “call Aberdeen eight, double nine, double four, nine.”

I & K Motors

“There’s a great deal going on at I & K Motors,” is what the jingle tells us and after hearing this beat people would be rushing to Inverurie to buy a used vehicle from them.

Remap Aberdeen

Need your car remapped? Just remember “Remap” multiple times and remember you can “call us today or click remapaberdeen.co.uk.”

Thistle Windows

Last, but by no means least. A catchy tune? Check. An easy number and catchphrase to remember? Check. “Call Thistle Windows Aberdeen on seven, 0, six, treble five.”

These are some of the most recognisable ones to come on our radios.

But there have been many more – and will be many more – adverts to reel listeners in.

What’s the secret to catchy jingle?

According to Original 106 programme controller Craig Lumsden, firms are requesting adverts similar to the jingles featured above.

The 106 show host said: “I think that the best radio ads firstly have to be catchy, but they also have to slightly irritate you to get into your head and be memorable.

“It’s very common for new advertisers at Original 106 to ask for something similar to the Thistle Windows jingle when they are looking to create a campaign.

“I’d say the majority of people in the north-east could nail that one at karaoke.”

What are your favourite adverts or jingles from north-east radio?

