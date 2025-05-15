Woman accused of starting two fires in Fort William appears in court

A woman has appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court in connection with alleged wilful fire-raising at a block of flats in Fort William.

Emma Lauder, 32, appeared before Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald and was represented by Inverness lawyer John MacColl, who confirmed his client was making no plea to two charges.

The first charge alleges that on May 8, at the block of flats at 70–80 Kennedy Road, Plantation, Fort William, Lauder wilfully set fire to a wooden pallet that had been placed against a communal door.

Fort William accused faces two fire-raising charges

The fire allegedly took effect and spread to the communal close area of the property, placing the lives of the residents in danger.

The second charge states that on May 14, at the same property, Lauder wilfully set fire to an external bin shed. The fire took effect, causing damage to the bin shed.

Lauder was committed for further examination and released on bail.

