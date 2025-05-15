Man airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Isle of Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Isle of Skye

The 64-year-old's injuries have been described as serious.

By Ellie Milne
Police car with blue lights going.
Police have shared an appeal for witnesses after the three-vehicle crash. Image: Police Scotland.

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Isle of Skye.

Emergency services were called to the A863 Dunvegan to Sligachan road at about 5.40pm on Wednesday.

The three-vehicle crash took place near the village of Struan on the west coast of the island.

It involved a blue BMW 118, a silver Nissan Navara pick-up and a grey Man TGE van.

The 64-year-old male driver of the pick-up was taken by air ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

His injuries have been described as serious but not life-threatening.

The road was closed while inquiries were carried out and reopened at about 8pm.

Police Constable Taylor said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and I would appeal to any witnesses to please contact police.

“In addition, drivers with dash-cam footage around the time of the incident are asked to come forward as this may assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2898 of May 14.

