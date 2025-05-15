Man airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Isle of Skye

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Isle of Skye.

Emergency services were called to the A863 Dunvegan to Sligachan road at about 5.40pm on Wednesday.

The three-vehicle crash took place near the village of Struan on the west coast of the island.

It involved a blue BMW 118, a silver Nissan Navara pick-up and a grey Man TGE van.

The 64-year-old male driver of the pick-up was taken by air ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

His injuries have been described as serious but not life-threatening.

The road was closed while inquiries were carried out and reopened at about 8pm.

Police Constable Taylor said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and I would appeal to any witnesses to please contact police.

“In addition, drivers with dash-cam footage around the time of the incident are asked to come forward as this may assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2898 of May 14.