Unique lighthouse home near NC500 hits the market for £75k

A studio flat located at a remote former lighthouse in Caithness has hit the market.

The Bothy is a one-bedroom property located at Strathy Point Lighthouse in Thurso – only four miles from the North Coast 500 route.

The home can be found on the tip of a peninsula at the very top of Scotland, between Cape Wrath and John O’Groats.

Described as the perfect retreat for nature lovers, The Bothy boasts uninterrupted views of the North Sea.

The Highland landscape also offers opportunities for walking, watching wildlife and, occasionally, spotting the Northern Lights.

Remote bothy at Strathy Point Lighthouse

Strathy Point Lighthouse was the first in Scotland built specifically to be electrically operated.

The 45ft tower was decommissioned in 2012 and has since been converted into six separate residential properties.

Among them is The Bothy, which is now on the market at offers over £75,000.

At 22msq, the house is compact but has been fully modernised throughout to include a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

Everything inside, including furniture, kitchen appliances and the TV, are included in the sale.

The Bothy is currently used as a holiday rental with bookings already in place for the 2025 season.

The new buyer could choose to continue to rent out the space to visitors or make it their own tranquil retreat in the future.

The studio home is located at the top of steep steps and features a private, south-facing seating area, as well as a shared courtyard.

Patio doors also open out towards the sea with impressive views from the east and the west of The Bothy.