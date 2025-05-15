Unique lighthouse home near NC500 hits the market for £75k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Unique lighthouse home near NC500 hits the market for £75k

The Bothy at Strathy Point Lighthouse is described as the perfect retreat for nature lovers.

By Ellie Milne
View from bothy
Sea views from the lighthouse bothy. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.

A studio flat located at a remote former lighthouse in Caithness has hit the market.

The Bothy is a one-bedroom property located at Strathy Point Lighthouse in Thurso – only four miles from the North Coast 500 route.

The home can be found on the tip of a peninsula at the very top of Scotland, between Cape Wrath and John O’Groats.

The Bothy entrance
The Bothy is located at Strathy Point Lighthouse. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.

Described as the perfect retreat for nature lovers, The Bothy boasts uninterrupted views of the North Sea.

The Highland landscape also offers opportunities for walking, watching wildlife and, occasionally, spotting the Northern Lights.

Kitchen in The Bothy
The kitchen and living area in the studio flat. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.

Remote bothy at Strathy Point Lighthouse

Strathy Point Lighthouse was the first in Scotland built specifically to be electrically operated.

The 45ft tower was decommissioned in 2012 and has since been converted into six separate residential properties.

Area outside lighthouse
The lighthouse has been converted into six properties. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.

Among them is The Bothy, which is now on the market at offers over £75,000.

At 22msq, the house is compact but has been fully modernised throughout to include a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

Everything inside, including furniture, kitchen appliances and the TV, are included in the sale.

Bedroom in The Bothy
The bedroom in the property. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.

The Bothy is currently used as a holiday rental with bookings already in place for the 2025 season.

The new buyer could choose to continue to rent out the space to visitors or make it their own tranquil retreat in the future.

View from The Bothy
Uninterrupted views from outside The Bothy. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.

The studio home is located at the top of steep steps and features a private, south-facing seating area, as well as a shared courtyard.

Patio doors also open out towards the sea with impressive views from the east and the west of The Bothy.

Conversation