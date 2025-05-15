Dangerous dog destroyed after biting two people in Aberdeenshire village

A dangerous out-of-control dog has been put down after it attacked and bit two people in the small village of Kinmuck.

The incident occurred at about 2pm on Friday April 18 in the Aberdeenshire village.

A dog, understood to be an XL Bully, attacked several people, resulting in two being bitten and needing medical attention.

Police confirmed the dangerous dog has since been destroyed.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.33pm on Friday April 18 police received a report a dog had bitten two people near Fawells, Kinmuck.

“Officers attended and the two people received medical treatment.

“Following consultation with the procurator fiscal, the dog has been euthanised.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information who has not spoken to officers can contact police on 101.