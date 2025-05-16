Scottish actor spotted filming on the streets of Inverness

An Inverness business helped a Scottish actor dress in his best finery just in time for his close-up in Inverness.

Tommy Flanagan, known for his roles in Gladiator and Braveheart, was spotted filming on the streets of the city this week.

The star, who plays Filip “Chibs” Telford in the FX crime series Sons of Anarchy, was pictured wearing a kilt and full highland dress.

Accompanied by American author Drew Chicone and a small film crew, the pair were seen venturing down Church Street.

Staff at Ben Wyvis Kilts were thrilled when the pair dropped by to film as part of a new series.

Sharing a picture of the duo outside their Inverness store, they said it was a ‘pleasure’ to meet them.

They wrote: “Our special guests can finally be revealed. We had the pleasure of meeting Tommy Flanagan and Drew Chicone, who came into our newly refurbished shop to film for an upcoming series.

“I think we can all agree they both look amazing. We can’t wait to watch the show when it releases! Thank you for shopping local and letting us kit you both out.”

It is understood that the footage will feature in an upcoming series.

Inverness City Centre BID also shared a series of images of the pair in the heart of the Highland Capital.

Taking to social media, they echoed the delight of local traders.

He said: “We were excited to see Tommy Flanagan and Drew Chicone in Inverness today, who were filming for an upcoming series.

“They were kitted out by local kilt maker Ben Wyvis Kilts Ltd. We can’t wait to see them on screen.”