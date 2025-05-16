Scottish actor spotted filming on the streets of Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish actor spotted filming on the streets of Inverness

The star is famous for his roles in Braveheart and Sons of Anarchy.

By Michelle Henderson
Tommy Flanagan and Drew Chicone pictured outside Ben Wyvis Kilts in Inverness dressed in Highland dress.
Tommy Flanagan and Drew Chicone pictured outside Ben Wyvis Kilts in Inverness. Image: Ben Wyvis Kilts Ltd.

An Inverness business helped a Scottish actor dress in his best finery just in time for his close-up in Inverness.

Tommy Flanagan, known for his roles in Gladiator and Braveheart, was spotted filming on the streets of the city this week.

The star, who plays Filip “Chibs” Telford in the FX crime series Sons of Anarchy, was pictured wearing a kilt and full highland dress.

Accompanied by American author Drew Chicone and a small film crew, the pair were seen venturing down Church Street.

Staff at Ben Wyvis Kilts were thrilled when the pair dropped by to film as part of a new series.

Tommy Flanagan dresses to impress thanks to Inverness business

Sharing a picture of the duo outside their Inverness store, they said it was a ‘pleasure’ to meet them.

They wrote: “Our special guests can finally be revealed. We had the pleasure of meeting Tommy Flanagan and Drew Chicone, who came into our newly refurbished shop to film for an upcoming series.

“I think we can all agree they both look amazing. We can’t wait to watch the show when it releases! Thank you for shopping local and letting us kit you both out.”

It is understood that the footage will feature in an upcoming series.

Inverness City Centre BID also shared a series of images of the pair in the heart of the Highland Capital.

Taking to social media, they echoed the delight of local traders.

He said: “We were excited to see Tommy Flanagan and Drew Chicone in Inverness today, who were filming for an upcoming series.

“They were kitted out by local kilt maker Ben Wyvis Kilts Ltd. We can’t wait to see them on screen.”

