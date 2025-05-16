Inn at the Park to go back up for auction despite £502,000 bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inn at the Park to go back up for auction despite £502,000 bid

Auctioneers said the top bid for the popular Aberdeen hotel failed to meet the expectations of sellers.

By Chris Cromar
Inn at the Park.
Inn at the Park, including its two beer gardens, will go back under the hammer later this month. Image: Future Property Auctions.

A popular hotel near Duthie Park in Aberdeen will go back under the hammer after failing to meet the owner’s price expectations.

It was thought the Inn at the Park in the Ferryhill area of the city had been sold, after it received a highest bid of £502,000 at a live online auction yesterday.

Eight bidders put in offers for the 11-bedroom premises on Deemount Terrace.

Future Property Auctions have, however, confirmed that the “rare investment opportunity” remains available and will feature in a future auction.

Inn at the Park.
Inn at the Park is located near Duthie Park in Aberdeen. It will go back up for auction later this month. Image: Future Property Auctions.

A spokeswoman told The Press and Journal: “I think the sellers are looking for a wee bit more.

“It’s just not met the price that they’re looking for, which is why it’s still available.

“Our next auction is on May 29, so it will go up on that day.”

Aberdeen’s Inn at the Park described as “amazing opportunity”

Described as an “amazing lifestyle business opportunity” for potential new owners by the auctioneers, Inn at the Park is located close to the famous Duthie Park.

With a turnover of £1 million, a bar, lounge, restaurant and a function room that can hold up to 100 people are all included in the price.

Inn at the Park.
The hotel has its own bar, lounge and restaurant. Image: Future Property Auctions.

There is also a large rear beer garden, with a smaller one located to the front of the property.

It is described by auctioneers as “beautifully presented well throughout”.

Inn at the Park.
It has 11 en suite bedrooms. Image: Future Property Auctions.

The property was last put up for sale in late 2016, with offers in excess of £550k being sought.

The hotel had to appoint administrators at the time after bookings declined in the wake of the oil and gas downturn.

Conversation