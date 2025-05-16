Inn at the Park to go back up for auction despite £502,000 bid

A popular hotel near Duthie Park in Aberdeen will go back under the hammer after failing to meet the owner’s price expectations.

It was thought the Inn at the Park in the Ferryhill area of the city had been sold, after it received a highest bid of £502,000 at a live online auction yesterday.

Eight bidders put in offers for the 11-bedroom premises on Deemount Terrace.

Future Property Auctions have, however, confirmed that the “rare investment opportunity” remains available and will feature in a future auction.

A spokeswoman told The Press and Journal: “I think the sellers are looking for a wee bit more.

“It’s just not met the price that they’re looking for, which is why it’s still available.

“Our next auction is on May 29, so it will go up on that day.”

Aberdeen’s Inn at the Park described as “amazing opportunity”

Described as an “amazing lifestyle business opportunity” for potential new owners by the auctioneers, Inn at the Park is located close to the famous Duthie Park.

With a turnover of £1 million, a bar, lounge, restaurant and a function room that can hold up to 100 people are all included in the price.

There is also a large rear beer garden, with a smaller one located to the front of the property.

It is described by auctioneers as “beautifully presented well throughout”.

The property was last put up for sale in late 2016, with offers in excess of £550k being sought.

The hotel had to appoint administrators at the time after bookings declined in the wake of the oil and gas downturn.