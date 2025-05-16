News Aberdeen woman, 26, reported missing after boarding bus bound for Inverness Georgina Letelier was last seen at Aberdeen Bus Station. By Jamie Sinclair May 16 2025, 3:00 pm May 16 2025, 3:00 pm Share Aberdeen woman, 26, reported missing after boarding bus bound for Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6758857/aberdeen-woman-missing-inverness-bus/ Copy Link 0 comment Georgina Letelier was last seen at Aberdeen Bus Station at 6am on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland. A woman has been reported missing after boarding a bus bound for Inverness at Aberdeen Bus Station. Georgina Letelier was last seen at the bus station at around 6am on Thursday May 15. The 26-year-old’s movements after boarding the bus are unknown, with several stops along the route. Police Scotland are concerned for Georgina’s welfare. If she is seen, officers are to be contacted as a matter of urgency, quoting incident reference PS-20250515-3975. Police are also appealing for anyone who was onboard the Inverness-bound bus to get in contact.
