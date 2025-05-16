Aberdeen woman, 26, reported missing after boarding bus bound for Inverness

A woman has been reported missing after boarding a bus bound for Inverness at Aberdeen Bus Station.

Georgina Letelier was last seen at the bus station at around 6am on Thursday May 15.

The 26-year-old’s movements after boarding the bus are unknown, with several stops along the route.

Police Scotland are concerned for Georgina’s welfare.

If she is seen, officers are to be contacted as a matter of urgency, quoting incident reference PS-20250515-3975.

Police are also appealing for anyone who was onboard the Inverness-bound bus to get in contact.