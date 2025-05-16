Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Dyce Drive

A pedestrian has died after being involved in a crash with a car on Dyce Drive in Aberdeen late last night.

The collision occurred around 10.45pm on Thursday May 15 2025, involving a male pedestrian and a black Citroen C1 car.

Emergency services were called to the scene; however, the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other reported injuries, according to police.

An ambulance as well as two paramedic vehicles were sent to the scene.

Police looking for witnesses of Dyce Drive incident

Dyce Drive, where the incident occurred, was closed for almost 12 hours so officers could carry out inquiries.

The road has since reopened and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time to check if they have dash-cam footage that can help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 4124.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.38pm on Thursday May 15 to attend one-car collision.

“We dispatched one ambulance, a paramedic response unit (PRU), and a special operations response team (SORT) to the scene.”