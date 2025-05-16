Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Dyce Drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Dyce Drive

The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Ross Hempseed
Police on scene at Dyce Drive in Aberdeen.
Police on scene at Dyce Drive in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A pedestrian has died after being involved in a crash with a car on Dyce Drive in Aberdeen late last night.

The collision occurred around 10.45pm on Thursday May 15 2025, involving a male pedestrian and a black Citroen C1 car.

Emergency services were called to the scene; however, the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other reported injuries, according to police.

An ambulance as well as two paramedic vehicles were sent to the scene.

Police looking for witnesses of Dyce Drive incident

Dyce Drive, where the incident occurred, was closed for almost 12 hours so officers could carry out inquiries.

The road has since reopened and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time to check if they have dash-cam footage that can help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 4124.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.38pm on Thursday May 15 to attend one-car collision.

“We dispatched one ambulance, a paramedic response unit (PRU), and a special operations response team (SORT) to the scene.”

Conversation