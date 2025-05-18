Meet the Aberdeen pupil who is siting S4 exams in primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Meet the Aberdeen pupil who is siting S4 exams in primary school

The 11-year-old recently aced his Mensa test to join the world's cleverest people.

By Chris Cromar
Emon Rizvi.
Emon Rizvi attends Albyn's lower school. Image: Albyn School.

An 11-year-old Aberdeen schoolboy who is in primary seven sat his National 4 exams – usually taken in fourth year – at the age of 10.

Emon Rizvi, who attends the city’s Albyn School, showed potential from a young age.

So much so, that he never started primary one and went straight into primary two.

“P1 was too easy for him, so we just wanted him to go into P2,” his dad Imran – a 45-year-old businessman – told The Press and Journal.

The youngster was so adamant that he was not starting primary school in the usual age group and said at the time: “I’m not wasting my time in P1 because it is so easy for me.”

Albyn School.
Albyn School is located on Queen’s Road. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

His time at Albyn has been successful and according to his teachers, he has shown “exceptional aptitude” for learning since he started.

The 11-year-old has now made history and has officially been accepted into Mensa International, the world-renowned high IQ society.

The youngest an individual can do a supervised IQ test for the organisation is at the age of 10 and a half, with people who score at the 98th percentile or higher getting accepted.

Emon completed – and passed – one of Mensa’s mock test at the age of nine.

“He was so excited when he turned 10 years and six months,” Imran told The P&J.

Mensa International.
Mensa is an organisation for the smartest. Image: Mensa International.

When he was of the age allowed, 10-year-old Emon – who enjoys playing video games, Lego and tennis – took his test to see if he would be eligible to qualify for Mensa.

Taking the Stanford-Binet test –  in which to qualify you need to be in the top 2% (scoring 132 or more) – the schoolboy surpassed this and scored 149.

Speaking to the P&J, Emon said: “I’m very proud of myself and both my parents and my brother are very proud.

“I feel almost astonished that I managed, because I thought It’d be really, really hard. I am also relieved that I managed.”

In achieving this, he has become the first ever pupil from Albyn’s lower school to join the elite club.

Head of Albyn’s lower school, Mr Davies said: “He has this intense focus and incredible memory.

“Emon’s talents are far beyond his years.”

‘No pressure’ on Emon

Having sat his National 4 exams last year, there are plans for him to do “two or three” Highers in second year if he does well at “mock” National 5 exams that he is taking this year.

And what are Emon’s plans for the future?

“It’s difficult because he has no pressure, his dad said, adding: “He will decide what he wants to do.

“However, it will probably be in artificial intelligence or something.”

Conversation