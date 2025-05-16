News Man due in court after woman assaulted in Westhill Officers have been carrying out inquiries at Meikle Gardens throughout the morning. By Ellie Milne May 16 2025, 5:16 pm May 16 2025, 5:16 pm Share Man due in court after woman assaulted in Westhill Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6758939/man-court-assault-meikle-gardens-westhill-police/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to Meikle Gardens on Friday morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. A man is due to appear in court in connection with an alleged assault which took place in Westhill. Police were made aware of a woman being assaulted in the Meikle Gardens area shortly before 6.30am on Friday. There are no reports of any serious injuries. It is understood a man tried to force his way into a property before leaving the scene. Officers have been carrying out inquiries on the residential street throughout the morning. Police were called to Meikle Gardens on Friday monring. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A 26-year-old man has since been arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday. A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.20am on Friday, May 16, we received a report of an assault of a woman in the Meikle Gardens area of Westhill, Aberdeenshire. “There were no serious injuries. “A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, May 19.”
