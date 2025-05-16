Man due in court after woman assaulted in Westhill

A man is due to appear in court in connection with an alleged assault which took place in Westhill.

Police were made aware of a woman being assaulted in the Meikle Gardens area shortly before 6.30am on Friday.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

It is understood a man tried to force his way into a property before leaving the scene.

Officers have been carrying out inquiries on the residential street throughout the morning.

A 26-year-old man has since been arrested and charged in connection.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.20am on Friday, May 16, we received a report of an assault of a woman in the Meikle Gardens area of Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

“There were no serious injuries.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, May 19.”