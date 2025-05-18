GALLERY: WrestleZone’s biggest show of the year at Rich Energy Arena Wrestling fans from all over the North East and beyond came to watch this years WrestleZone at Rich Energy Arena. Wrestlezone Anarchy 2025. Image: Ethan Williams By Emma Grady & Gemma Bibby May 18 2025, 12:21 pm May 18 2025, 12:21 pm Share GALLERY: WrestleZone’s biggest show of the year at Rich Energy Arena Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6758948/wrestlezone-aberdeen-anarchy-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of wrestling fans turned out at WrestleZone Aberdeen Anarchy 2025, which took place in the Rich Energy Arena. The event saw competitors from all levels of experience, including Scotty Swift, Lord Mr Malice, Tommy Raiden, Doug Handco, Travis Knox, James Taylor, Keison Howie, Rhys Dawkins and Kai Orson. There was also a special guest appearance this year, former WWE Superstar Nixon Newell (formally known as Tegan Nox). Wrestling fans were in high spirits and cheering on their favourite wrestlers. Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture all the wrestling action. VIP Pre-show. Image: Ethan Williams VIP Pre-show. Image: Ethan Williams VIP Pre-show. Image: Ethan Williams A fan meets Nixon Newell. Image: Ethan Williams A fan with Nixon Newell. Image: Ethan Williams A young fan meets Nixon Newell. Image: Ethan Williams Wrestlezone Anarchy 2025 main event. Image: Ethan Williams Dynamic moves at the competition. Image: Ethan Williams Fans watch on. Image: Ethan Williams Wrestlezone. Image: Ethan Williams Wrestlers at the competition. Image: Ethan Williams Fans watch on. Image: Ethan Williams Chairs as weapons! Image: Ethan Williams Fans cheer on the wrestlers. Image: Ethan Williams Ouch! Image: Ethan Williams Another dynamic move! Image: Ethan Williams Mason and Ross Hume enjoy the show. Image: Ethan Williams Wrestlers in action. Image: Ethan Williams Wrestlezone Anarchy 2025 Image: Ethan Williams We want ladders! Image: Ethan Williams Wrestlers in the ring. Image: Ethan Williams Reach for the title. Image: Ethan Williams Wrestlers in action. Image: Ethan Williams Down and counting. Image: Ethan Williams Chin lock! Image: Ethan Williams Dex and Michael enjoy the show. Image: Ethan Williams Wrestlezone Anarchy. Image: Ethan Williams The crowd watches on. Image: Ethan Williams Winner! Image: Ethan Williams
