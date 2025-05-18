GALLERY: WrestleZone’s biggest show of the year at Rich Energy Arena

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: WrestleZone’s biggest show of the year at Rich Energy Arena

Wrestling fans from all over the North East and beyond came to watch this years WrestleZone at Rich Energy Arena.

Wrestlezone Anarchy 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Wrestlezone Anarchy 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
By Emma Grady & Gemma Bibby

Hundreds of wrestling fans turned out at WrestleZone Aberdeen Anarchy 2025, which took place in the Rich Energy Arena.

The event saw competitors from all levels of experience, including Scotty Swift, Lord Mr Malice, Tommy Raiden, Doug Handco, Travis Knox, James Taylor, Keison Howie, Rhys Dawkins and Kai Orson.

There was also a special guest appearance this year, former WWE Superstar Nixon Newell (formally known as Tegan Nox).

Wrestling fans were in high spirits and cheering on their favourite wrestlers.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture all the wrestling action.

VIP Pre-show. Image: Ethan Williams
VIP Pre-show. Image: Ethan Williams
VIP Pre-show. Image: Ethan Williams
A fan meets Nixon Newell. Image: Ethan Williams
A fan with Nixon Newell. Image: Ethan Williams
A young fan meets Nixon Newell. Image: Ethan Williams
Wrestlezone Anarchy 2025 main event. Image: Ethan Williams
Dynamic moves at the competition. Image: Ethan Williams
Fans watch on. Image: Ethan Williams
Wrestlezone. Image: Ethan Williams
Wrestlers at the competition. Image: Ethan Williams
Fans watch on. Image: Ethan Williams
Chairs as weapons! Image: Ethan Williams
Fans cheer on the wrestlers. Image: Ethan Williams
Ouch! Image: Ethan Williams
Another dynamic move! Image: Ethan Williams
Mason and Ross Hume enjoy the show.  Image: Ethan Williams
Wrestlers in action. Image: Ethan Williams
Wrestlezone Anarchy 2025 Image: Ethan Williams
We want ladders! Image: Ethan Williams
Wrestlers in the ring. Image: Ethan Williams
Reach for the title. Image: Ethan Williams
Wrestlers in action. Image: Ethan Williams
Down and counting. Image: Ethan Williams
Chin lock! Image: Ethan Williams
Dex and Michael enjoy the show. Image: Ethan Williams
Wrestlezone Anarchy. Image: Ethan Williams
The crowd watches on. Image: Ethan Williams
Winner! Image: Ethan Williams

Conversation