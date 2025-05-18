GALLERY: WrestleZone’s biggest show of the year at Rich Energy Arena

Hundreds of wrestling fans turned out at WrestleZone Aberdeen Anarchy 2025, which took place in the Rich Energy Arena.

The event saw competitors from all levels of experience, including Scotty Swift, Lord Mr Malice, Tommy Raiden, Doug Handco, Travis Knox, James Taylor, Keison Howie, Rhys Dawkins and Kai Orson.

There was also a special guest appearance this year, former WWE Superstar Nixon Newell (formally known as Tegan Nox).

Wrestling fans were in high spirits and cheering on their favourite wrestlers.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture all the wrestling action.