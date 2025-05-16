Large fire tears through farm near Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Large fire tears through farm near Fraserburgh

Fire crews were called to Mains of Coburty after noon today.

By Jamie Sinclair
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the farm today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the farm today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Firefighters have today been tackling a large blaze at a farm near Fraserburgh.

Smoke could be seen billowing from Mains of Coburty on the B9032 for miles around at the height of the fire.

The smoke could be seen for quite a distance. Image: Bobby Carey.
Fire appliances on scene at Mains of Coburty. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

An industrial barn and farm machinery have been damaged in the fire, which began shortly after midday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there were no reported casualties.

Some of the damage caused by the fire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

By late afternoon, the fire was out but crews remained to ensure it did not reignite.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.25pm on Friday to reports of farm machinery and an industrial building on fire near to Rosehearty.

A cordon was put in place around the damage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“We sent four fire appliances and firefighters put out a fire affecting farm machinery and a building.

“There were no reported casualties and crews remain at the scene where they are dampening down hotspots.”

