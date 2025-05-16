News Large fire tears through farm near Fraserburgh Fire crews were called to Mains of Coburty after noon today. By Jamie Sinclair May 16 2025, 5:05 pm May 16 2025, 5:05 pm Share Large fire tears through farm near Fraserburgh Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6759053/farm-fire-near-fraserburgh/ Copy Link 0 comment The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the farm today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Firefighters have today been tackling a large blaze at a farm near Fraserburgh. Smoke could be seen billowing from Mains of Coburty on the B9032 for miles around at the height of the fire. The smoke could be seen for quite a distance. Image: Bobby Carey. Fire appliances on scene at Mains of Coburty. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. An industrial barn and farm machinery have been damaged in the fire, which began shortly after midday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there were no reported casualties. Some of the damage caused by the fire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. By late afternoon, the fire was out but crews remained to ensure it did not reignite. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.25pm on Friday to reports of farm machinery and an industrial building on fire near to Rosehearty. A cordon was put in place around the damage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson “We sent four fire appliances and firefighters put out a fire affecting farm machinery and a building. “There were no reported casualties and crews remain at the scene where they are dampening down hotspots.”
Conversation