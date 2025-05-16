Large fire tears through farm near Fraserburgh

Firefighters have today been tackling a large blaze at a farm near Fraserburgh.

Smoke could be seen billowing from Mains of Coburty on the B9032 for miles around at the height of the fire.

An industrial barn and farm machinery have been damaged in the fire, which began shortly after midday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there were no reported casualties.

By late afternoon, the fire was out but crews remained to ensure it did not reignite.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.25pm on Friday to reports of farm machinery and an industrial building on fire near to Rosehearty.

“We sent four fire appliances and firefighters put out a fire affecting farm machinery and a building.

“There were no reported casualties and crews remain at the scene where they are dampening down hotspots.”