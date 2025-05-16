A90 reopens following two-vehicle crash south of Fraserburgh

The A90 was closed in both directions for a short time today following a crash south of Fraserburgh.

The collision, involving two vehicles, happened on the Fraserburgh to Peterhead stretch of the road shortly after 4pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended.

The severity of any injuries is unknown.

The fire service was made aware of the incident at 4.04pm.

Four appliances attended the scene near Philorth House, but left a short time later.

Motorists were being encouraged to seek an alternative route, as police closed the road to all traffic.

The A90 has since been cleared.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.