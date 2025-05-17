News Boy, 16, taken to hospital after falling at former Aberdeen health centre Officers were called to the derelict site on Friday evening. By Ena Saracevic May 17 2025, 12:20 pm May 17 2025, 12:20 pm Share Boy, 16, taken to hospital after falling at former Aberdeen health centre Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6759489/teen-hospital-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment Police attended the scene. Image: DC Thomson. A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he fell at a former Aberdeen health centre. Officers were called to Rosemount Viaduct at around 7.30pm yesterday after they were called to a report of a teenager who had “fallen”. Emergency services attended the scene at the former Denburn Medical Centre building and a 16-year-old boy was then taken to hospital. His condition is currently not known. The fire service were also in attendance and helped two males down from a building. Officers were spotted on the scene yesterday. Image: DC Thomson. The incident happened at the old Denburn Medical Centre. Image: DC Thomson. A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Friday, May 16, police were made aware a youth had fallen at Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen. “Emergency services attended and the 16-year-old male was taken to hospital.”
