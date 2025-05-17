Boy, 16, taken to hospital after falling at former Aberdeen health centre

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he fell at a former Aberdeen health centre.

Officers were called to Rosemount Viaduct at around 7.30pm yesterday after they were called to a report of a teenager who had “fallen”.

Emergency services attended the scene at the former Denburn Medical Centre building and a 16-year-old boy was then taken to hospital.

His condition is currently not known.

The fire service were also in attendance and helped two males down from a building.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Friday, May 16, police were made aware a youth had fallen at Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the 16-year-old male was taken to hospital.”