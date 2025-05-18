Ownership of Oban lane could impact planning permission for Riviera staircase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ownership of Oban lane could impact planning permission for Riviera staircase

Proposals for an external staircase on the Corran Esplanade, may hinge on who owns a lane behind St John's Cathedral in Oban

Oban planning Riveria
What do you call this lane in Oban? Image: Googlemaps.
By Louise Glen

The ownership of a town centre lane in Oban might prove crucial in gaining planning permission to install an external staircase at an existing house.

A planning application has been submitted to add external stairs at Riviera on Corran Esplanade.

Riviera is the building behind St John’s Cathedral, in the lane between the back shop of Oban Chocolate Company and the church hall.

It is a residential property above Coasters restaurant, with an extension on the flat roof at the rear.

Planning application for extension to Oban house

Oban hammer was found on Oban Esplanade.
Oban’s Corran Esplanade, where planners are considering an application for a new staircase to a housing unit. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Argyll and Bute Council invited community feedback on the plans.

Who owns the land?

One comment, from Stewart MacKechnie, an immediate neighbour of the proposed development, said: “My only comment would be to raise the question of ownership of the piece of ground upon which the installation of the new, external staircase is proposed.

“My understanding from previous inquiries to your council’s estates office and Registers of Scotland at the time of purchasing our commercial property [in 2011] is that no one seems to know who actually owns the land or even what the name of this lane is.

“The council has steadfastly refused to clean the lane over the years, saying the lane isn’t their responsibility.

“I believe the proposed new staircase would be situated within the boundaries of the lane, rather than forming part of Riviera, as things stand.

Oban planning riveria staircase
Owners of Riviera in Oban are seeking planning permission for external stairs onto this street. Image: Googlemaps.

“Further complicating the matter is my understanding that the lane is an assumed public right-of-way, historically and still currently used as part of the pedestrian route between properties on George Street and those on the Esplanade.”

Mr MacKechnie’s comments have been deemed by the council as “neither objecting nor supporting the application”.

The roads department has approved the Corran Esplanade plan.

Argyll and Bute Council’s access officer has now been asked by the planning department to provide a comment.

In a letter to the access officer, planners said: “Given the concerns raised by a third party [Mr MacKechnie], comments are sought regarding the impact of the proposed development on the access lane.”

To read more about this planning application, you can find it here.

