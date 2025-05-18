Ownership of Oban lane could impact planning permission for Riviera staircase

The ownership of a town centre lane in Oban might prove crucial in gaining planning permission to install an external staircase at an existing house.

A planning application has been submitted to add external stairs at Riviera on Corran Esplanade.

Riviera is the building behind St John’s Cathedral, in the lane between the back shop of Oban Chocolate Company and the church hall.

It is a residential property above Coasters restaurant, with an extension on the flat roof at the rear.

Planning application for extension to Oban house

Argyll and Bute Council invited community feedback on the plans.

Who owns the land?

One comment, from Stewart MacKechnie, an immediate neighbour of the proposed development, said: “My only comment would be to raise the question of ownership of the piece of ground upon which the installation of the new, external staircase is proposed.

“My understanding from previous inquiries to your council’s estates office and Registers of Scotland at the time of purchasing our commercial property [in 2011] is that no one seems to know who actually owns the land or even what the name of this lane is.

“The council has steadfastly refused to clean the lane over the years, saying the lane isn’t their responsibility.

“I believe the proposed new staircase would be situated within the boundaries of the lane, rather than forming part of Riviera, as things stand.

“Further complicating the matter is my understanding that the lane is an assumed public right-of-way, historically and still currently used as part of the pedestrian route between properties on George Street and those on the Esplanade.”

Mr MacKechnie’s comments have been deemed by the council as “neither objecting nor supporting the application”.

The roads department has approved the Corran Esplanade plan.

Argyll and Bute Council’s access officer has now been asked by the planning department to provide a comment.

In a letter to the access officer, planners said: “Given the concerns raised by a third party [Mr MacKechnie], comments are sought regarding the impact of the proposed development on the access lane.”

