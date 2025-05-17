Georgia Toffolo shares sweet birthday message to husband James Watt in emotional tribute

Georgia Toffolo has posted a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram to her husband James Watt, describing him as “gentle” and “so beautiful through and through”.

The TV personality shared a reel packed with unseen footage capturing moments from the couple’s private life, including clips of James at a children’s party and Toff’s dog, Monty.

The post also featured images from their wedding and honeymoon.

Fraserburgh-born James, the co-founder of BrewDog, turns 43 on Sunday May 18.

Georgia Toffolo shares sweet birthday message

The couple have spent time together in Aberdeenshire, and even had their honeymoon at The Fife Arms in Braemar.

In her emotional message, Toff said: “Happy birthday to the love of my life.

“Before I met James I heard about this wild, crazy, brilliant but totally unstoppable businessman.

“But what I found when I met him was something much better than that, you are kind, you are gentle, so beautiful through and through.”

The video montage is accompanied by photos and clips showing the couple enjoying quiet moments together and embracing life as a newly married couple.

Sharing more of her thoughts, Toff continued: “I still can’t quite believe we are married.

“The life we are building together, the calm, the sense of peace, our family, it floors me that I have never had this and feel so very grateful.

Georgia Toffolo says she feels ‘more safe and more held’

“Since we got married on March I something really has shifted. I feel more safe and more held than ever.

“You support me in so many ways that I struggle to explain.

“You know I can’t bear to be apart from you.

“Happy birthday to the most clever, kind, generous, clever man I know.”

She concluded the video post with a final tribute: “We are so lucky to have you.”

Fans were quick to respond to the Instagram reel with messages of support, describing the couple as “beautiful” and their message as “heartwarming”.

Many of the photos shared in the video are believed to have been taken in and around Aberdeenshire, where Watt has strong personal and business ties.

The area features prominently in Toff’s recent posts and appears to be a meaningful setting for the couple’s time together.

You can follow the reel on Instagram.