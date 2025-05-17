Georgia Toffolo shares sweet birthday message to husband James Watt in emotional tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Georgia Toffolo shares sweet birthday message to husband James Watt in emotional tribute

Georgia Toffolo posted a touching birthday message to Brewdog co-founder James Watt, sharing wedding photos, family clips and heartfelt words.

By Louise Glen
Georgia Toffolo birthday message to James Watt.
Georgia Toffolo shares emotional birthday tribute to husband James Watt. Image: Instagram/ Georgia Toffolo.

Georgia Toffolo has posted a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram to her husband James Watt, describing him as “gentle” and “so beautiful through and through”.

The TV personality shared a reel packed with unseen footage capturing moments from the couple’s private life, including clips of James at a children’s party and Toff’s dog, Monty.

The post also featured images from their wedding and honeymoon.

Georgia Toffolo birthday message to James Watt.
The couple have enjoyed many trips ‘home’ to Aberdeenshire. Image: Instagram/ Georgia Toffolo.

Fraserburgh-born James, the co-founder of BrewDog, turns 43 on Sunday May 18.

Georgia Toffolo shares sweet birthday message

Georgia Toffolo birthday message to James Watt.
Georgia Toffolo shared pictures of holidays the couple have been on. Image: Instagram/ Georgia Toffolo.

The couple have spent time together in Aberdeenshire, and even had their honeymoon at The Fife Arms in Braemar.

In her emotional message, Toff said: “Happy birthday to the love of my life.

“Before I met James I heard about this wild, crazy, brilliant but totally unstoppable businessman.

“But what I found when I met him was something much better than that, you are kind, you are gentle, so beautiful through and through.”

Georgia TOffolo happy birthday James Watt
James Watt enjoys breakfast with Monty. Image: Instagram/ Georgia Toffolo.

The video montage is accompanied by photos and clips showing the couple enjoying quiet moments together and embracing life as a newly married couple.

Sharing more of her thoughts, Toff continued: “I still can’t quite believe we are married.

“The life we are building together, the calm, the sense of peace, our family, it floors me that I have never had this and feel so very grateful.

Georgia Toffolo says she feels ‘more safe and more held’

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt were married on March 1. Image: Instagram/ Georgia Toffolo.

“Since we got married on March I something really has shifted. I feel more safe and more held than ever.

“You support me in so many ways that I struggle to explain.

“You know I can’t bear to be apart from you.

“Happy birthday to the most clever, kind, generous, clever man I know.”

She concluded the video post with a final tribute: “We are so lucky to have you.”

James Watt was praised in a birthday message from Georgia Toffolo.
James Watt. Image: Instagram/ Georgia Toffolo.

Fans were quick to respond to the Instagram reel with messages of support, describing the couple as “beautiful” and their message as “heartwarming”.

Many of the photos shared in the video are believed to have been taken in and around Aberdeenshire, where Watt has strong personal and business ties.

The area features prominently in Toff’s recent posts and appears to be a meaningful setting for the couple’s time together.

James Watt is 42 on his birthday on Sunday. Image: Instagram/ Georgia Toffolo.

You can follow the reel on Instagram. 

