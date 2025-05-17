Mobile phone footage wanted after Aberdeen player injured during match

An urgent appeal for information has been made by Police Scotland after an Aberdeen player was injured during today’s match at Tannadice.

Officers say an object was thrown onto the pitch, injuring a player during the Dundee United v Aberdeen match.

Aberdeen Football Club has said it will take the strongest action possible against the person who threw the chair.

The club claims the chair was thrown from the upper deck of the Fair Play stand, striking an Aberdeen player.

It says Aberdeen fans were in the Fair Play stand.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie is said to have suffered a head injury after being hit with the object thrown from crowd.

He received treatment at the scene and will require further medical assessment.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has mobile phone footage of the incident to contact police.

Match commander, Superintendent Ray Birnie, said: “This was a mindless act which has seriously injured the player, resulting in him needing medical treatment.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and I’d appeal to all fans to help us trace the person responsible.

“If you were in the Fair Play stand and witnessed what happened, please do the right thing and come forward.

Adding: “I’d also urge anyone who has mobile phone footage to review it and bring anything of importance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0965 of 17 May, 2025.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen Football Club said: “The club is dismayed and outraged at the scenes that unfolded following this afternoon’s Premiership tie with Dundee United at Tannadice Park.

“Our player, Jack MacKenzie, has sustained a serious facial injury after being struck by a part of a chair that was thrown towards the pitch.

“We await further information, but what we know for sure, the chair was thrown from the stand in which the Aberdeen supporters were being housed.

“As such, we are calling on all fans who may have witnessed this event to contact the club to provide any information that may assist us in our investigations and wider discussions with the relevant authorities.

Adding: “When the perpetrator is identified, we will take the strongest possible action available to us.”