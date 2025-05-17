Mobile phone footage wanted after Aberdeen player injured during match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mobile phone footage wanted after Aberdeen player injured during match

Police are appealing for information after an object was thrown onto the pitch injuring a player during the Dundee United v Aberdeen match at Tannadice

By Louise Glen
Aberdeen player injured
Image: DC Thomson.

An urgent appeal for information has been made by Police Scotland after an Aberdeen player was injured during today’s match at Tannadice.

Officers say an object was thrown onto the pitch, injuring a player during the Dundee United v Aberdeen match.

Aberdeen Football Club has said it will take the strongest action possible against the person who threw the chair.

The club claims the chair was thrown from the upper deck of the Fair Play stand, striking an Aberdeen player.

It says Aberdeen fans were in the Fair Play stand.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie is said to have suffered a head injury after being hit with the object thrown from crowd.

Player was injured at Aberdeen v Dundee United match

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie receives treatment after being hit with an object from the crowd in a 2-1 loss to Dundee United. Image: SNS

He received treatment at the scene and will require further medical assessment.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has mobile phone footage of the incident to contact police.

Match commander, Superintendent Ray Birnie, said: “This was a mindless act which has seriously injured the player, resulting in him needing medical treatment.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and I’d appeal to all fans to help us trace the person responsible.

“If you were in the Fair Play stand and witnessed what happened, please do the right thing and come forward.

‘We will take the strongest possible action available to us’

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie receives treatment after being hit with an object from the crowd. Image: SNS

Adding: “I’d also urge anyone who has mobile phone footage to review it and bring anything of importance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0965 of 17 May, 2025.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen Football Club said: “The club is dismayed and outraged at the scenes that unfolded following this afternoon’s Premiership tie with Dundee United at Tannadice Park.

“Our player, Jack MacKenzie, has sustained a serious facial injury after being struck by a part of a chair that was thrown towards the pitch.

“We await further information, but what we know for sure, the chair was thrown from the stand in which the Aberdeen supporters were being housed.

“As such, we are calling on all fans who may have witnessed this event to contact the club to provide any information that may assist us in our investigations and wider discussions with the relevant authorities.

Adding: “When the perpetrator is identified, we will take the strongest possible action available to us.”

