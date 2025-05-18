Tragedy as Tall Ship set to arrive in Aberdeen in July crashes into Brooklyn Bridge killing two onboard

A ship that was set to dock in Aberdeen for the Tall Ships Races has crashed into Brooklyn Bridge, killing two onboard.

Two people have died and at least 19 others injured after a tall Mexican Navy training sailing ship called the the Cuauhtémoc crashed into New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge.

Officers have said the ship lost power on Saturday forcing it to head for the bridge.

The ship’s masts clipped the Brooklyn Bridge as it passed under the structure.

Police said that crew members were standing on the masts as they snapped and fell to the deck.

Cuauhtemoc was booked for Aberdeen Tall Ships Races

The Cuauhtemoc was set to dock in Aberdeen on July 19 among 48 other ships for this year’s Races.

The ships stay in the Granite City until 22 July, when the competing ships sail on to Kristiansand in Norway.

Organisers of the Tall Ships festival said they are “deeply saddened” by the news.

Currently, it has been confirmed that two people have died and two of the 19 injured are in critical condition.

Police said they believed “mechanical issues” and a power cut had caused the crash.

Two die after Brooklyn Bridge crash

New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted: “Earlier tonight, the Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtémoc lost power and crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge.

“At this time, of the 277 on board, 19 sustained injuries, 2 of which remain in critical condition, and 2 more have sadly passed away from their injuries.

“We are praying for everyone on board and their families. We are grateful to our first responders who quickly jumped into action, ensuring this accident wasn’t much worse.”

A Sail Training International spokesperson, who are behind The Tall Ships Races, said: “The team at Sail Training International (STI) are deeply saddened by the recent news of the incident onboard Cuauhtemoc this weekend.

“On behalf of the sail training family, our hearts go out to the team, staff and crew of the Mexican Navy and all affected by this tragic incident.”

Speaking to the BBC, witness Kevin Flores said he came into the street to find “commotion and chaos” . He saw fire engines and police trying to reach the scene but the roads clogged with traffic.

He said: “Just seeing the actual damage was insane.

“People carrying stretchers… they were trying to get the injured out.”

