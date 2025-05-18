Tragedy as Tall Ship set to arrive in Aberdeen in July crashes into Brooklyn Bridge killing two onboard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Tragedy as Tall Ship set to arrive in Aberdeen in July crashes into Brooklyn Bridge killing two onboard

The boat hit the bridge in New York City following a "mechanical fault".

By Ena Saracevic
The masts of the tall ship were damaged after it crashed into the bridge. Image: Kyle Mazza/Shutterstock.
The masts of the tall ship were damaged after it crashed into the bridge. Image: Kyle Mazza/Shutterstock.

A ship that was set to dock in Aberdeen for the Tall Ships Races has crashed into Brooklyn Bridge, killing two onboard.

Two people have died and at least 19 others injured after a tall Mexican Navy training sailing ship called the the Cuauhtémoc crashed into New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge.

Officers have said the ship lost power on Saturday forcing it to head for the bridge.

The ship’s masts clipped the Brooklyn Bridge as it passed under the structure.

Police said that crew members were standing on the masts as they snapped and fell to the deck.

Cuauhtemoc was booked for Aberdeen Tall Ships Races

The Cuauhtemoc was set to dock in Aberdeen on July 19 among 48 other ships for this year’s Races.

The ships stay in the Granite City until 22 July, when the competing ships sail on to Kristiansand in Norway.

Organisers of the Tall Ships festival said they are “deeply saddened” by the news.

The ship crashed into Brooklyn Bridge. Image: Xinhua/Shutterstock.

Currently, it has been confirmed that two people have died and two of the 19 injured are in critical condition.

Police said they believed “mechanical issues” and a power cut had caused the crash.

Two die after Brooklyn Bridge crash

New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted: “Earlier tonight, the Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtémoc lost power and crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge.

“At this time, of the 277 on board, 19 sustained injuries, 2 of which remain in critical condition, and 2 more have sadly passed away from their injuries.

“We are praying for everyone on board and their families. We are grateful to our first responders who quickly jumped into action, ensuring this accident wasn’t much worse.”

A Sail Training International spokesperson, who are behind The Tall Ships Races, said: “The team at Sail Training International (STI) are deeply saddened by the recent news of the incident onboard Cuauhtemoc this weekend.

“On behalf of the sail training family, our hearts go out to the team, staff and crew of the Mexican Navy and all affected by this tragic incident.”

Onlookers at the scene of the crash. Image: Porter Binks/Shutterstock.

Speaking to the BBC, witness Kevin Flores said he came into the street to find “commotion and chaos” . He saw fire engines and police trying to reach the scene but the roads clogged with traffic.

He said: “Just seeing the actual damage was insane.

“People carrying stretchers… they were trying to get the injured out.”

