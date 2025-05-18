Motorcyclist, 67, in ‘critical’ condition after crash near Beauly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorcyclist, 67, in ‘critical’ condition after crash near Beauly

The collision involved a car and two motorbikes.

By Louise Glen
A833 crash beauly
The road was closed on Saturday morning. Image: Jasperimage.

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious crash involving a car and two motorcycles near Beauly.

The incident happened around 11.05am on Saturday May 17, on the A862 Inverness to Ardullie road at Ballindoun, at the junction with the A833 towards Kiltarlity.

A 67-year-old male motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

A833 and A862 beauly was closed
Fatal accident teams on the scene yesterday. Image: Jasperimage.

Beauly road was closed for several hours

The crash involved a black Mazda CX5 and two Yamaha MT07 motorcycles.

The other motorcyclist and the 47-year-old male driver of the car were uninjured.

The driver of the Mazda was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

Police said that inquiries remain ongoing.

The road was closed for several hours to allow for investigation work and reopened around 7pm.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay of Road Policing North said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact us.

Adding: “Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1290 of Saturday May 17 2025.”

Conversation