Motorcyclist, 67, in ‘critical’ condition after crash near Beauly

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious crash involving a car and two motorcycles near Beauly.

The incident happened around 11.05am on Saturday May 17, on the A862 Inverness to Ardullie road at Ballindoun, at the junction with the A833 towards Kiltarlity.

A 67-year-old male motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

Beauly road was closed for several hours

The crash involved a black Mazda CX5 and two Yamaha MT07 motorcycles.

The other motorcyclist and the 47-year-old male driver of the car were uninjured.

The driver of the Mazda was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

Police said that inquiries remain ongoing.

The road was closed for several hours to allow for investigation work and reopened around 7pm.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay of Road Policing North said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact us.

Adding: “Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1290 of Saturday May 17 2025.”