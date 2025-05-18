Replacement open-top bus drafted in as Aberdeen Adventurer taken off the road after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Replacement open-top bus drafted in as Aberdeen Adventurer taken off the road after crash

The collision happened less than a month after the Aberdeen Adventurer's first journey.

By Ena Saracevic
The Aberdeen Adventurer hopes to "show off the Granite City in a new light". Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
A replacement bus has been drafted in after the Aberdeen Adventurer crashed.

The collision happened on Friday evening at the tour bus stop near Aberdeen Harbour.

A sign was overturned after the Aberdeen Adventurer bus mounted the kerb and hit a wall.

The vehicle was later recovered.

It has now been confirmed, by a spokesperson for the Aberdeen Adventurer, that the service is running normally on an alternative bus while the original will be back in use soon.

Police say the crash related to a medical matter.

A replacement bus has been drafted in. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It has not been confirmed if anyone has been injured following the crash but the ambulance service have been contacted for comment.

What is the Aberdeen Adventurer?

The project is a partnership between McGill’s Xplore, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, VisitAberdeenshire and Aberdeen Inspired.

Bosses said the service will “show off the Granite City in a whole new light”, giving locals and visitors a chance to explore all of Aberdeen’s must-see landmarks.

The bright orange open-top bus stops at 10 designated spots every 90 minutes, while the full tour lasts about 75 minutes for those who don’t hop off.

The Adventurer’s first trip around the city was on April 18, with the crash happening less than a month later.

