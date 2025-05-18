Replacement open-top bus drafted in as Aberdeen Adventurer taken off the road after crash

A replacement bus has been drafted in after the Aberdeen Adventurer crashed.

The collision happened on Friday evening at the tour bus stop near Aberdeen Harbour.

A sign was overturned after the Aberdeen Adventurer bus mounted the kerb and hit a wall.

The vehicle was later recovered.

It has now been confirmed, by a spokesperson for the Aberdeen Adventurer, that the service is running normally on an alternative bus while the original will be back in use soon.

Police say the crash related to a medical matter.

It has not been confirmed if anyone has been injured following the crash but the ambulance service have been contacted for comment.

What is the Aberdeen Adventurer?

The project is a partnership between McGill’s Xplore, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, VisitAberdeenshire and Aberdeen Inspired.

Bosses said the service will “show off the Granite City in a whole new light”, giving locals and visitors a chance to explore all of Aberdeen’s must-see landmarks.

The bright orange open-top bus stops at 10 designated spots every 90 minutes, while the full tour lasts about 75 minutes for those who don’t hop off.

The Adventurer’s first trip around the city was on April 18, with the crash happening less than a month later.

