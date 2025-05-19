Police keen to trace two youths seen moments before Inverness wilful fire

Police are eager to trace two youths seen in the area of a wilful fire in Inverness.

Officers were called to the Hilton area of the city at around 4.30pm on Sunday following reports of a garden fire.

A fence and a garden shed were found ablaze to the rear of a property on Drynie Avenue.

Firefighters wasted no time in extinguishing the flames.

Police have confirmed there were no injuries.

Police launch probe into ‘wilful’ Inverness fire

An investigation has now been launched into the fire, which is being treated as wilful.

Officers are eager to trace two young boys seen in the lane, at the rear of the properties, before the blaze.

Both boys are described as being about 4ft and of slim build.

One boy was wearing a black tracksuit and the other was wearing a white t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Neighbours are being asked to review their CCTV and dashcam footage to help with inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2608 of May 18.