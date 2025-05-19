Police keen to trace two youths seen moments before Inverness wilful fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Police keen to trace two youths seen moments before Inverness wilful fire

A garden fence and shed were set alight on Sunday.

By Michelle Henderson
View of Drynie Avenue, a residential street in Inverness.
Police have launched an investigation into a wilful fire in the Hilton area of Inverness. Image: Google.

Police are eager to trace two youths seen in the area of a wilful fire in Inverness.

Officers were called to the Hilton area of the city at around 4.30pm on Sunday following reports of a garden fire.

A fence and a garden shed were found ablaze to the rear of a property on Drynie Avenue.

Firefighters wasted no time in extinguishing the flames.

Police have confirmed there were no injuries.

Police launch probe into ‘wilful’ Inverness fire

An investigation has now been launched into the fire, which is being treated as wilful.

Officers are eager to trace two young boys seen in the lane, at the rear of the properties, before the blaze.

Both boys are described as being about 4ft and of slim build.

One boy was wearing a black tracksuit and the other was wearing a white t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Neighbours are being asked to review their CCTV and dashcam footage to help with inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2608 of May 18.

Conversation