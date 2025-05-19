Pupil charged following incident involving ‘knife’ at Aberdeenshire school

A pupil has been charged after an incident involving a knife at a school in Aberdeenshire.

The incident occurred on Friday May 16, at a Laurencekirk Primary.

Police were called to the school following reports of a “pupil in possession of a knife”.

Officers were able to confiscate the object, confirmed to be a “craft knife”.

In a message to parents which went out on Sunday May 18, the headteacher said the incident happened within the school playground.

It stated: “Police were called and this incident was dealt with swiftly by our staff and Police Scotland.

“The safety and wellbeing of pupils is our top priority and we continue to focus on the well-being and education of our children.”

They added that the school was working with Aberdeenshire Council in dealing with the incident.

And police have now confirmed a pupil has been charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of concern about a pupil in possession of a knife at a school.

“The item was recovered and there was no risk to the wider public.

“The pupil has been charged and reported to Youth Justice Management.

“Officers are working with partners to address the matter.”

One parent contacted the Press and Journal to express concern they had not been informed of the incident on the day.

They said: “Many parents are not sending their children to school today due to safety concerns and lack of response from the school.”

Aberdeenshire Council has been contacted for comment.