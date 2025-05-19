Scottish Cup Final: Travel guide for Aberdeen fans as all roads lead to Hampden

Around 20,000 Aberdeen fans will make the trip to Glasgow on Saturday for the Scottish Cup Final clash against Celtic.

But with a long drive, potential rail and road disruption, and high demand for public transport, it’s not always an easy road to Hampden.

Despite a disappointing end to the season, and a shattering defeat to Celtic, Dons fans will still show up in their numbers to support Jimmy Thelin’s men on Saturday.

For the Dons fans making their way from the Granite City, here’s everything you need to know for planning your trip – whether it’s via rail, car, or bus.

Train travel for Dons fans

Travelling by rail is a good option for a visit to Hampden.

Tickets to get you to Glasgow in plenty of time for the game are still up for sale, however, some journeys are listed as limited availability.

Most of these tickets are available on ScotRail for around £100 return.

With trains from Aberdeen usually stopping at Glasgow Queen Street, it would then make sense for fans to make the short walk to Glasgow Central.

From here, fans would get the train to the closest Hampden spot, Mount Florida.

This can be a very busy route on matchdays so be sure to leave plenty of time for your journey.

Supporters and service buses

With many Aberdeen-affiliated pubs such as the Foundry putting on buses for their supporters clubs, a lot of fans will have their travel sorted.

Dash Cabs are offering minibus taxis for fans to book out for themselves and their friends.

These 8-seater taxis are available to hire for £660, which will take them to and from the game.

There are also limited options on Flixbus and Megabus that will drop passengers off at Buchanan Bus Station.

Those taking this option should bear in mind that there is still a considerable journey from the station.

To get to the National Stadium, fans would need to walk for over an hour, or make use of service buses.

You could also make your way to Glasgow Central train station and get the train to Mount Florida.

The long drive to a cup final

Traffic Scotland have reported many roadworks for the day, which could cause a bit of disruption.

A92 Stonehaven to Charleston – both directions

A90 North Water Bridge south of Laurencekirk – southbound lane closed

A90 Swallow Roundabout Dundee – lane closure

A90 at Perth – maintenance works

M90 Friarton Bridge – various works

M90 Broxden slip – verge works

A9 Keir Roundabout – mobile lane closure

M9 – southbound hard shoulder closure

M80 Haggs slip off – portable traffic lights (50mph)

A8 Eastbound Bargeddie Roundabout to Eurocentral – hard shoulder closure

M73 southbound junction 3 to junction 1 – southbound hard shoulder closure

M74 southbound junction 3A to junction 6 – hard shoulder closure

Service stations on the way down include Stracathro and Finavon.

Or why not stop off at the Horn Milk Bar between Dundee and Perth, where many claim you get the best bacon roll in Scotland.

Once getting close to Hampden, there are plenty of residential areas with free parking, from around 15 mins walk away.

Pre-match pints and grub ahead of the big day

The pub probably best known for being close by to Hampden is the International Bar.

It’s a popular haunt for Tartan Army fans, with many busses choosing to park up close by.

If you were fancying a bite to eat, then you could try out Bucks Bar Mount Florida.

The popular establishment added to their city centre venues with one not too far away from Hampden.

Other pubs on offer include the Montford, Beechwood, and the Clockwork Bar.

Across at Toryglen, there is also a McDonald’s and an Asda, so you won’t be hungry following your trip.

And if you’re not making the trip to Glasgow, there are plenty of pubs in Aberdeen that will be bouncing for the fixture.

