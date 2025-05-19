Scottish Cup Final: Travel guide for Aberdeen fans as all roads lead to Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Scottish Cup Final: Travel guide for Aberdeen fans as all roads lead to Hampden

Everything you need to know in preparation for the Dons match against Celtic.

How are you getting to Hampden? Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
How are you getting to Hampden? Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
By Jamie Sinclair

Around 20,000 Aberdeen fans will make the trip to Glasgow on Saturday for the Scottish Cup Final clash against Celtic.

But with a long drive, potential rail and road disruption, and high demand for public transport, it’s not always an easy road to Hampden.

Despite a disappointing end to the season, and a shattering defeat to Celtic, Dons fans will still show up in their numbers to support Jimmy Thelin’s men on Saturday.

For the Dons fans making their way from the Granite City, here’s everything you need to know for planning your trip – whether it’s via rail, car, or bus.

Fans at the League Cup Final earlier in the season. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Train travel for Dons fans

Travelling by rail is a good option for a visit to Hampden.

Tickets to get you to Glasgow in plenty of time for the game are still up for sale, however, some journeys are listed as limited availability.

Most of these tickets are available on ScotRail for around £100 return.

With trains from Aberdeen usually stopping at Glasgow Queen Street, it would then make sense for fans to make the short walk to Glasgow Central.

From here, fans would get the train to the closest Hampden spot, Mount Florida.

This can be a very busy route on matchdays so be sure to leave plenty of time for your journey.

Supporters and service buses

With many Aberdeen-affiliated pubs such as the Foundry putting on buses for their supporters clubs, a lot of fans will have their travel sorted.

Dash Cabs are offering minibus taxis for fans to book out for themselves and their friends.

These 8-seater taxis are available to hire for £660, which will take them to and from the game.

Dons fans on their way to Scotland’s National Stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

There are also limited options on Flixbus and Megabus that will drop passengers off at Buchanan Bus Station.

Those taking this option should bear in mind that there is still a considerable journey from the station.

To get to the National Stadium, fans would need to walk for over an hour, or make use of service buses.

You could also make your way to Glasgow Central train station and get the train to Mount Florida.

The long drive to a cup final

Traffic Scotland have reported many roadworks for the day, which could cause a bit of disruption.

  • A92 Stonehaven to Charleston – both directions
  • A90 North Water Bridge south of Laurencekirk – southbound lane closed
  • A90 Swallow Roundabout Dundee – lane closure
  • A90 at Perth – maintenance works
  • M90 Friarton Bridge – various works
  • M90 Broxden slip – verge works
The works currently listed by Traffic Scotland. Image: DC Thomson.
  • A9 Keir Roundabout – mobile lane closure
  • M9 – southbound hard shoulder closure
  • M80  Haggs slip off – portable traffic lights (50mph)
  • A8 Eastbound Bargeddie Roundabout to Eurocentral – hard shoulder closure
  • M73 southbound junction 3 to junction 1 – southbound hard shoulder closure
  • M74 southbound junction 3A to junction 6 – hard shoulder closure

Service stations on the way down include Stracathro and Finavon.

Or why not stop off at the Horn Milk Bar between Dundee and Perth, where many claim you get the best bacon roll in Scotland.

Once getting close to Hampden, there are plenty of residential areas with free parking, from around 15 mins walk away.

Pre-match pints and grub ahead of the big day

The pub probably best known for being close by to Hampden is the International Bar.

It’s a popular haunt for Tartan Army fans, with many busses choosing to park up close by.

If you were fancying a bite to eat, then you could try out Bucks Bar Mount Florida.

The popular establishment added to their city centre venues with one not too far away from Hampden.

Even if the result doesn’t go to plan, the cup final should be a great day out. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Other pubs on offer include the Montford, Beechwood, and the Clockwork Bar.

Across at Toryglen, there is also a McDonald’s and an Asda, so you won’t be hungry following your trip.

And if you’re not making the trip to Glasgow, there are plenty of pubs in Aberdeen that will be bouncing for the fixture.

Read more: Would you charter a private helicopter to Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup Final at Hampden?

Conversation