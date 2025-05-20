Could you be the new owner of the church that inspired one of Aberdeenshire’s great novels?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could you be the new owner of the church that inspired one of Aberdeenshire’s great novels?

The Kirk has revealed why it plans to sell the 13th-Century building.

By Chris Cromar
Arbuthnott Church.
Arbuthnott Church is located 12 miles from Stonehaven. Image: Colin Rennie.

Have you ever fancied owning a church in Aberdeenshire that is the resting place of a famous author? Well, you soon will be able to.

Arbuthnott Church – which lies 12 miles to the south of Stonehaven is due to be sold off by the Church of Scotland by the end of 2025.

It was the inspiration for Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s “Sunset Song”.

It is the resting place of Gibbon, however, it is set to become a victim of the Kirk’s “radical” money-saving programme, with the organisaton being in a £5.9 million deficit.

The building dates back to the 13th Century.

Arbuthnott Church.
The church dates back to the 13th century. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

The national church is selling or renting many of its buildings.

Many of those are lying vacant or merging because of dwindling attendances, falling minister numbers and a reduction in local and national income.

Called Kinraddie Church in the novel Sunset Song, which dates from 1932, it follows the life of Chris Guthrie as he grows up in a farming family on the fictional Kinraddie estate in Kincardineshire.

Lewis Grassic Gibbon.
Lewis Grassic Gibbon is one of the north-east’s most famous figures.

Arbuthnott Church resting place of Lewis Grassic Gibbon

Lewis Grassic Gibbon, whose real name was James Leslie Mitchell, grew up in the Arbuthnott area.

He died at only 33-years-old.

His gravestone at the cemetery has the inscription “for I will give you the morning star”, while there is a sculpture inside the kirk of the great knight of yesteryear, which features at the start of the Sunset Song.

The congregation of Arbuthnott, Bervie and Kinneff Parish Church worships at Arbuthnott and Bervie churches.

However, once the former is sold, the one in Inverbervie will be its permanent home.

‘Buildings themselves do not embody the life of the church’

A Church of Scotland spokeswoman told The Press and Journal: “We recognise that Arbuthnott Church, as with many other church buildings across the country, is important and valuable to the local community.

“However, our mission plans take into consideration what is best for the whole of the presbytery area, making the best use of our resources, both human and financial.

Bervie Church.
Bervie Church will be the home of Arbuthnott, Bervie and Kinneff Parish Church. Image: Google Maps.

“The Kirk session remains committed to providing worship in Arbuthnott, even after the church building is sold.

“The hope is the church will be available for special services, such a Watchnight and Harvest.

“Whilst the value of historical churches such as Arbuthnott and the memories they hold are precious, the buildings themselves do not embody the life of the church.”

Conversation