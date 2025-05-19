Is your local play park getting an upgrade? Full list of Inverness play areas to receive government funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is your local play park getting an upgrade? Full list of Inverness play areas to receive government funding

27 play parks across seven wards will receive £512,052 for improvements.

Hawthorn Drive Play Area
Hawthorn Drive Play Area in Dalneigh will receive £15,000 for a teenage climbing unit, hammock and zip line. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Dozens of Inverness play parks will receive more than £500,000 in funding for renovation and improvement works.

Plans to allocate a large percentage of the Scottish Government Play Park Funding were approved by the Highland Council today.

In 2021, the council was given £2,918,000 in capital grants for play area renewal.

The total allocation for the Inverness Area is £838,162, split equally between the seven Wards over five years.

Today, councillors gave the green light for 27 pay areas in the Highland capital to receive £512,052.

Benula Road Play Area
Merkinch Play Park near Benula Road will receive £35,000 for a refurbishment project. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Debbie Sutton, acting strategic lead of community operations and logistics, and author of the report, said they are “committed to delivering” the funding in this financial year.

Money will be used for refurbishment projects and building new attractions such as slides, ziplines or climbing units.

27 Inverness play parks to receive over £500,000 in funding

The council has 319 play areas, 58 of which are in Inverness.

Each Inverness Ward will receive £119,737 in play park funding over the five-year programme.

Following today’s approved proposals, the remaining budget from the Scottish Government scheme is £88,862.

the park
Whin Park will receieve £8,225 to complete the refurbishment project. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The play area receiving the largest amount this financial year will be Ardesier Play Park, with a total of £53,187.

It will be followed by Grebe Avenue Playground in Drakies and the Smithton Pitches Play Area, both receiving £40,000.

Full list of Inverness play parks receiving funding this year

Ward 12 – Aird and Loch Ness – £102,336
  • Balnain Road Play Area; £26,350 for a refurbishment project
  • Aird Road Play Area; £20,000 to install inclusive items
  • Strathglass Play area; £3,650 to contribute towards a community refurbishment
    project
  • Abertaff Play Area; £2,500 to contribute towards a community refurbishment
    project
  • Jenkins Park Play Area; £2,500 to contribute towards a community refurbishment project
  • Milton of Drumnadrochit Play Area; £151 to remove and replace fence
  • Kiltarlity Play Area; £47,185 to contribute towards a community refurbishment
    project
Ward 13 – Inverness West – £72,225
  • Whin Park Play Area; £8,225 to complete the refurbishment project
  • Lawers Way Play Area; £22,000 for a refurbishment project
  • Blackpark Terrace Play Area; £10,000 for a new bench and inclusive slide
  • Mile End Place Play Area; £20,000 for a carousel, monkey bars or zipline
  • Charleston View Play Area; £12,000 for a slide or basket swing
Lochalsh Road Play Area will be given £5,000. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Ward 14 – Inverness Central – £55,000
  • Benula Road Play Area; £35,000 for a refurbishment project
  • Hawthorn Drive Play Area; £15,000 for a teenage climbing unit, hammock and zip line
  • Lochalsh Road Play Area; £5,000 to replace bark with grass matting surfacing
Ward 15 – Inverness Ness Side – £73,304
  • Castle Heather Play Area; £4,990 for MUGA panels
  • MacDonald Park Play Area; £25,450 to resurface MUGA and carry out footpath
    works
  • Holm Park Play Area; £3,350 to replace goals and reseed
  • Ardbreck Play Area; £34,514 for a refurbishment project
  • Evan Barron Road Play Area; £5,000 to remove swings and install pretend road
An area of Hawthorn Drive Play Area in Dalneigh. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Ward 16 – Inverness Millburn – £56,000
  • Grebe Avenue Play Area; £40,000 for a refurbishment project
  • Walker Park Play Area; £6,000 to replace bark with grass matting surfacing
  • Lochiel Road Play Area; £10,000 to add an inclusive item
Ward 17 – Culloden and Ardersier – £93,187
  • Cameron Drive Play Area; £53,187 for replacing the wet pour with grass matting
    surfacing
  • Smithton Pitches Play Area; £40,000 for a refurbishment project
Ward 19 – Inverness South -£60,000
  • Inshes Park Play Area; £30,000 for a replacement cable runway, springy, basket
    swing and parkour equipment
  • Burn Brae Play Area; £30,000 for a refurbishment project

