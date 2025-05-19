Is your local play park getting an upgrade? Full list of Inverness play areas to receive government funding

Dozens of Inverness play parks will receive more than £500,000 in funding for renovation and improvement works.

Plans to allocate a large percentage of the Scottish Government Play Park Funding were approved by the Highland Council today.

In 2021, the council was given £2,918,000 in capital grants for play area renewal.

The total allocation for the Inverness Area is £838,162, split equally between the seven Wards over five years.

Today, councillors gave the green light for 27 pay areas in the Highland capital to receive £512,052.

Debbie Sutton, acting strategic lead of community operations and logistics, and author of the report, said they are “committed to delivering” the funding in this financial year.

Money will be used for refurbishment projects and building new attractions such as slides, ziplines or climbing units.

The council has 319 play areas, 58 of which are in Inverness.

Each Inverness Ward will receive £119,737 in play park funding over the five-year programme.

Following today’s approved proposals, the remaining budget from the Scottish Government scheme is £88,862.

The play area receiving the largest amount this financial year will be Ardesier Play Park, with a total of £53,187.

It will be followed by Grebe Avenue Playground in Drakies and the Smithton Pitches Play Area, both receiving £40,000.

Full list of Inverness play parks receiving funding this year

Ward 12 – Aird and Loch Ness – £102,336

Balnain Road Play Area; £26,350 for a refurbishment project

Aird Road Play Area; £20,000 to install inclusive items

Strathglass Play area; £3,650 to contribute towards a community refurbishment

Abertaff Play Area; £2,500 to contribute towards a community refurbishment project

project Jenkins Park Play Area; £2,500 to contribute towards a community refurbishment project

Milton of Drumnadrochit Play Area; £151 to remove and replace fence

Kiltarlity Play Area; £47,185 to contribute towards a community refurbishment

Ward 13 – Inverness West – £72,225

Whin Park Play Area; £8,225 to complete the refurbishment project

Lawers Way Play Area; £22,000 for a refurbishment project

Blackpark Terrace Play Area; £10,000 for a new bench and inclusive slide

Mile End Place Play Area; £20,000 for a carousel, monkey bars or zipline

Charleston View Play Area; £12,000 for a slide or basket swing

Ward 14 – Inverness Central – £55,000

Benula Road Play Area; £35,000 for a refurbishment project

Hawthorn Drive Play Area; £15,000 for a teenage climbing unit, hammock and zip line

Lochalsh Road Play Area; £5,000 to replace bark with grass matting surfacing

Ward 15 – Inverness Ness Side – £73,304

Castle Heather Play Area; £4,990 for MUGA panels

MacDonald Park Play Area; £25,450 to resurface MUGA and carry out footpath works

works Holm Park Play Area; £3,350 to replace goals and reseed

Ardbreck Play Area; £34,514 for a refurbishment project

Evan Barron Road Play Area; £5,000 to remove swings and install pretend road

Ward 16 – Inverness Millburn – £56,000

Grebe Avenue Play Area; £40,000 for a refurbishment project

Walker Park Play Area; £6,000 to replace bark with grass matting surfacing

Lochiel Road Play Area; £10,000 to add an inclusive item

Ward 17 – Culloden and Ardersier – £93,187

Cameron Drive Play Area; £53,187 for replacing the wet pour with grass matting surfacing

surfacing Smithton Pitches Play Area; £40,000 for a refurbishment project

Ward 19 – Inverness South -£60,000