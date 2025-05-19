Is your local play park getting an upgrade? Full list of Inverness play areas to receive government funding

Dozens of Inverness play parks will receive more than £500,000 in funding for renovation and improvement works.
Plans to allocate a large percentage of the Scottish Government Play Park Funding were approved by the Highland Council today.
In 2021, the council was given £2,918,000 in capital grants for play area renewal.
The total allocation for the Inverness Area is £838,162, split equally between the seven Wards over five years.
Today, councillors gave the green light for 27 pay areas in the Highland capital to receive £512,052.
Debbie Sutton, acting strategic lead of community operations and logistics, and author of the report, said they are “committed to delivering” the funding in this financial year.
Money will be used for refurbishment projects and building new attractions such as slides, ziplines or climbing units.
The council has 319 play areas, 58 of which are in Inverness.
Each Inverness Ward will receive £119,737 in play park funding over the five-year programme.
Following today’s approved proposals, the remaining budget from the Scottish Government scheme is £88,862.
The play area receiving the largest amount this financial year will be Ardesier Play Park, with a total of £53,187.
It will be followed by Grebe Avenue Playground in Drakies and the Smithton Pitches Play Area, both receiving £40,000.
Full list of Inverness play parks receiving funding this year
Ward 12 – Aird and Loch Ness – £102,336
- Balnain Road Play Area; £26,350 for a refurbishment project
- Aird Road Play Area; £20,000 to install inclusive items
- Strathglass Play area; £3,650 to contribute towards a community refurbishment
project
- Abertaff Play Area; £2,500 to contribute towards a community refurbishment
project
- Jenkins Park Play Area; £2,500 to contribute towards a community refurbishment project
- Milton of Drumnadrochit Play Area; £151 to remove and replace fence
- Kiltarlity Play Area; £47,185 to contribute towards a community refurbishment
project
Ward 13 – Inverness West – £72,225
- Whin Park Play Area; £8,225 to complete the refurbishment project
- Lawers Way Play Area; £22,000 for a refurbishment project
- Blackpark Terrace Play Area; £10,000 for a new bench and inclusive slide
- Mile End Place Play Area; £20,000 for a carousel, monkey bars or zipline
- Charleston View Play Area; £12,000 for a slide or basket swing
Ward 14 – Inverness Central – £55,000
- Benula Road Play Area; £35,000 for a refurbishment project
- Hawthorn Drive Play Area; £15,000 for a teenage climbing unit, hammock and zip line
- Lochalsh Road Play Area; £5,000 to replace bark with grass matting surfacing
Ward 15 – Inverness Ness Side – £73,304
- Castle Heather Play Area; £4,990 for MUGA panels
- MacDonald Park Play Area; £25,450 to resurface MUGA and carry out footpath
works
- Holm Park Play Area; £3,350 to replace goals and reseed
- Ardbreck Play Area; £34,514 for a refurbishment project
- Evan Barron Road Play Area; £5,000 to remove swings and install pretend road
Ward 16 – Inverness Millburn – £56,000
- Grebe Avenue Play Area; £40,000 for a refurbishment project
- Walker Park Play Area; £6,000 to replace bark with grass matting surfacing
- Lochiel Road Play Area; £10,000 to add an inclusive item
Ward 17 – Culloden and Ardersier – £93,187
- Cameron Drive Play Area; £53,187 for replacing the wet pour with grass matting
surfacing
- Smithton Pitches Play Area; £40,000 for a refurbishment project
Ward 19 – Inverness South -£60,000
- Inshes Park Play Area; £30,000 for a replacement cable runway, springy, basket
swing and parkour equipment
- Burn Brae Play Area; £30,000 for a refurbishment project
