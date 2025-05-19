Public invited to step onboard as Norwegian war ship arrives in Aberdeen

Members of the public will be able to step onboard a Norwegian war ship while she is berthed in Aberdeen.

The S/S Hestmanden is the only preserved cargo vessel to have sailed in convoys during both the First World War and Second World War.

The almost-200ft merchant ship is now taking part in a month-long peacetime convoy across the North Sea to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

After stops in Lerwick, Stromness and Kirkwall, S/S Hestmanden has arrived at Jamieson’s Quay in Aberdeen North Harbour.

She will be open to the public from tomorrow until Friday between 11am and 5pm, with admission free for all visitors.

Those who step onboard will be able to immerse themselves in exhibitions and storytelling to learn about the vessel’s 114-year history.

Norwegian war ship berthed in Aberdeen

Nicknamed “the lucky ship”, S/S Hestmanden helped secure medicine, food and fuel, as well as ammunition and weapons to aid the resistance during the Second World War.

She and a flotilla of fishing boats were also used to smuggle soldiers, secret agents and freedom fighters between Norway and Shetland.

On their return journeys, they brought back refugees and soldiers fleeing the Nazi-occupied country.

The dangerous route was famously dubbed the “Shetland Bus”.

Captain Jack Cowie of the Gordon Highlanders was the liaison officer for the fishing boats in transit through Aberdeen.

His daughter Isabell Jack said: “Obviously it was a secret operation so not much was said to us as children.

“But Dad was well liked and had a nice manner about him, with a warm sense of humour, and integrity.

“I think this helped him in this role.

“Dad was proud of what he did, but he wasn’t a man to make a fuss.

“After the war ended, he returned to his job working for the bank, until he retired.”

After leaving Aberdeen, S/S Hestmanden will visit Edinburgh and Newcastle.