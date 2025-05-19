Public invited to step onboard as Norwegian war ship arrives in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public invited to step onboard as Norwegian war ship arrives in Aberdeen

S/S Hestmanden is visiting the Granite City.

By Ellie Milne
S/S Hestmanden
S/S Hestmanden arrived in Aberdeen on Monday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Members of the public will be able to step onboard a Norwegian war ship while she is berthed in Aberdeen.

The S/S Hestmanden is the only preserved cargo vessel to have sailed in convoys during both the First World War and Second World War.

The almost-200ft merchant ship is now taking part in a month-long peacetime convoy across the North Sea to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Hestmanden name on side of boat
Hestmanden is operated by the Norwegian War Soldiers Museum. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

After stops in Lerwick, Stromness and Kirkwall, S/S Hestmanden has arrived at Jamieson’s Quay in Aberdeen North Harbour.

She will be open to the public from tomorrow until Friday between 11am and 5pm, with admission free for all visitors.

Those who step onboard will be able to immerse themselves in exhibitions and storytelling to learn about the vessel’s 114-year history.

Hestmanden pictured from a distance
The vessel is docked at Jamieson’s Quay. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Norwegian war ship berthed in Aberdeen

Nicknamed “the lucky ship”, S/S Hestmanden helped secure medicine, food and fuel, as well as ammunition and weapons to aid the resistance during the Second World War.

She and a flotilla of fishing boats were also used to smuggle soldiers, secret agents and freedom fighters between Norway and Shetland.

On their return journeys, they brought back refugees and soldiers fleeing the Nazi-occupied country.

Close-up shot of Hestmanden
Are you planning a visit to Port of Aberdeen this week? mage: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The dangerous route was famously dubbed the “Shetland Bus”.

Captain Jack Cowie of the Gordon Highlanders was the liaison officer for the fishing boats in transit through Aberdeen.

His daughter Isabell Jack said: “Obviously it was a secret operation so not much was said to us as children.

Hestmanden berthed in Aberdeen
The Norwegian cargo ship will depart from Aberdeen on Saturday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“But Dad was well liked and had a nice manner about him, with a warm sense of humour, and integrity.

“I think this helped him in this role.

“Dad was proud of what he did, but he wasn’t a man to make a fuss.

“After the war ended, he returned to his job working for the bank, until he retired.”

After leaving Aberdeen, S/S Hestmanden will visit Edinburgh and Newcastle.

Conversation