News Gallery: Surfers swarm Stonehaven beach united against sewage Dozens lined the shore in protest over waste in the sea. Locals take a stand against sea sewage in Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. By Kami Thomson May 19 2025, 5:00 pm May 19 2025, 5:00 pm Share Gallery: Surfers swarm Stonehaven beach united against sewage Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6760578/stonehaven-surfers-sewage-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment North-east surfers turned out en masse to protest over sewage pollution. Stonehaven was one of the venues for a national demonstration on Saturday as Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) held its mass paddle-out to highlight sewage pollution in the UK’s seas. SAS said data shows there were 23,498 monitored sewage spills in Scotland’s waters in 2024, which happened over 208,377 hours. Protests also took place at Nairn Central and Dunbar beaches, as well as scores more in England. Dozens of surfers and paddleboarders from the north-east lined the shoreline at Stonehaven. The event was billed as a paddle out, but after a risk assessment, the group decided not to enter the water. Our photographer Kami Thomson, was at Stonehaven to capture the protest. All the best pictures from Stonehaven sewage protest Robin Coleman and Clare Hyslop turned out to make a stand against sewage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Surfers and paddleboarders make their feelings known. image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A strong crowd turned out for the event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A four-legged supporter joins the protest – Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Campaigners line the beach at Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Crowds make their point with signs – Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The group gathered in the name of cleaner waters. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The protest was directed at sewage firms pouring untreated waste into the sea -Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Robin Coleman rallies the troops. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson There were plenty of wet suits and dry robes on show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Kevin, Danielle and Theo Dale at Stonehaven beach – Image -Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Protesters raise signs with the sea in the background. Image – Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Strong messages were displayed by the group – Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A large crowd turned out to support the protest – Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Were you at the protest in Stonehaven? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments below. Enjoy more of our galleries Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride through Aberdeen in support of men’s health Really Muddy Aberdeen challenge brings mud, fun and fitness Quacking fun at Pitmedden’s annual duck race
Conversation