Gallery: Surfers swarm Stonehaven beach united against sewage

North-east surfers turned out en masse to protest over sewage pollution.

Stonehaven was one of the venues for a national demonstration on Saturday as Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) held its mass paddle-out to highlight sewage pollution in the UK’s seas.

SAS said data shows there were 23,498 monitored sewage spills in Scotland’s waters in 2024, which happened over 208,377 hours.

Protests also took place at Nairn Central and Dunbar beaches, as well as scores more in England.

Dozens of surfers and paddleboarders from the north-east lined the shoreline at Stonehaven.

The event was billed as a paddle out, but after a risk assessment, the group decided not to enter the water.

Our photographer Kami Thomson, was at Stonehaven to capture the protest.

All the best pictures from Stonehaven sewage protest

