Gallery: Surfers swarm Stonehaven beach united against sewage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gallery: Surfers swarm Stonehaven beach united against sewage

Dozens lined the shore in protest over waste in the sea.

Locals take a stand against sea sewage in Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Locals take a stand against sea sewage in Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Kami Thomson

North-east surfers turned out en masse to protest over sewage pollution.

Stonehaven was one of the venues for a national demonstration on Saturday as Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) held its mass paddle-out to highlight sewage pollution in the UK’s seas.

SAS said data shows there were 23,498 monitored sewage spills in Scotland’s waters in 2024, which happened over 208,377 hours.

Protests also took place at Nairn Central and Dunbar beaches, as well as scores more in England.

Dozens of surfers and paddleboarders from the north-east lined the shoreline at Stonehaven.

The event was billed as a paddle out, but after a risk assessment, the group decided not to enter the water.

Our photographer Kami Thomson, was at Stonehaven to capture the protest.

All the best pictures from Stonehaven sewage protest

Robin Coleman and Clare Hyslop turned out to make a stand against sewage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Surfers and paddleboarders make their feelings known. image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A strong crowd turned out for the event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A four-legged supporter joins the protest – Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Campaigners line the beach at Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds make their point with signs – Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The group gathered in the name of cleaner waters. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The protest was directed at sewage firms pouring untreated waste into the sea -Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Robin Coleman rallies the troops. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
There were plenty of wet suits and dry robes on show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kevin, Danielle and Theo Dale at Stonehaven beach – Image -Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Protesters raise signs with the sea in the background. Image – Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Strong messages were displayed by the group – Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A large crowd turned out to support the protest – Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Were you at the protest in Stonehaven? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments below.

Enjoy more of our galleries

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride through Aberdeen in support of men’s health

Really Muddy Aberdeen challenge brings mud, fun and fitness

Quacking fun at Pitmedden’s annual duck race

Conversation