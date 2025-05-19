Aberdeen sporting legends event cancelled after Harry Redknapp pulls out for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen sporting legends event cancelled after Harry Redknapp pulls out for second time

The event at the Music Hall was scheduled to take place tomorrow evening.

By Ellie Milne
Harry Redknapp
The event's headliner, Harry Redknapp, is unable to attend.

An event featuring sporting legends in Aberdeen has been cancelled due to guest Harry Redknapp withdrawing for the second time.

The former West Ham and Tottenham manager was supposed to headline the event which was organised as part of the city’s Ultimate Masterclass Festival.

He was to share behind-the-scenes stories from his long career alongside guests Gordon Strachan and Paul Lawrie.

Originally scheduled to take place on April 1, An Evening with Sporting Legends was postponed when Redknapp pulled out the first time.

It is understood this was due to personal circumstances.

Organisers Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce confirmed the event would be rescheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 20.

However, they have now announced it will not go ahead at all due to Redknapp backing out again.

An Evening with Sporting Legends poster
Fans were looking ahead to hearing from Redknapp, Strachan and Lawrie. Supplied by UMF.

Harry Redknapp cancels on Aberdeen AGAIN

A post shared states: “It is with regret that we have to announce the cancellation of tomorrow night’s Ultimate Masterclass Festival event: ‘An Evening with Sporting Legends’.

“Following the withdrawal of Harry Redknapp, for a second time, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the event and refund ticketholders.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused – however, these circumstances are outwith our control.”

Ticketholders have been told they will be contacted by Aberdeen Performing Arts in the coming days to to arrange a refund.

A series of events have been planned as part the Ultimate Masterclass Festival, with Sir Chris Hoy to visit the Music Hall for a sold-out night on September 4.

Last week, Aberdeen audiences enjoyed entertaining evenings with Louis Theroux and James Corden.

