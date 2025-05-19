Aberdeen sporting legends event cancelled after Harry Redknapp pulls out for second time

An event featuring sporting legends in Aberdeen has been cancelled due to guest Harry Redknapp withdrawing for the second time.

The former West Ham and Tottenham manager was supposed to headline the event which was organised as part of the city’s Ultimate Masterclass Festival.

He was to share behind-the-scenes stories from his long career alongside guests Gordon Strachan and Paul Lawrie.

Originally scheduled to take place on April 1, An Evening with Sporting Legends was postponed when Redknapp pulled out the first time.

It is understood this was due to personal circumstances.

Organisers Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce confirmed the event would be rescheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 20.

However, they have now announced it will not go ahead at all due to Redknapp backing out again.

Harry Redknapp cancels on Aberdeen AGAIN

A post shared states: “It is with regret that we have to announce the cancellation of tomorrow night’s Ultimate Masterclass Festival event: ‘An Evening with Sporting Legends’.

“Following the withdrawal of Harry Redknapp, for a second time, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the event and refund ticketholders.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused – however, these circumstances are outwith our control.”

Ticketholders have been told they will be contacted by Aberdeen Performing Arts in the coming days to to arrange a refund.

A series of events have been planned as part the Ultimate Masterclass Festival, with Sir Chris Hoy to visit the Music Hall for a sold-out night on September 4.

Last week, Aberdeen audiences enjoyed entertaining evenings with Louis Theroux and James Corden.