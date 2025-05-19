News More than 25 firefighters battling 100-acre blaze at Forres beauty spot A wildfire is currently raging at Culbin Forest in Moray. By Graham Fleming May 19 2025, 5:03 pm May 19 2025, 5:03 pm Share More than 25 firefighters battling 100-acre blaze at Forres beauty spot Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6760630/100-acre-fire-at-culbin-forest/ Copy Link 0 comment Firefighters are currently at the scene at Culbin Forest. Image: DC Thomson. More than 25 firefighters are currently battling an 100-acre wildfire at Forres beauty spot. Five appliances were called to Culbin Forest this morning at 8.37am, with the public being asked to “avoid the area.” A helicopter was also in use by the fire service to spray water over the affected area from above. The fire is raging over an 800 x 500 metre area, with smoke billowing from the forest. Those nearby are also asked to close their windows and doors due to smoke. It’s also understood a previous fire was extinguished from the same area yesterday. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “More than 25 firefighters are currently tackling a wildfire measuring approximately 800 x 500 metres. “At its height, five fire appliances and specialist resources were mobilised to Culbin Forest, Forres. “The the alarm was raised at 8.37am on Monday, May 19. “As a precaution, the public is being asked to avoid the area, and those who live nearby are advised to close windows and doors due to the smoke in the vicinity.”
