More than 25 firefighters battling 100-acre blaze at Forres beauty spot

More than 25 firefighters are currently battling an 100-acre wildfire at Forres beauty spot.

Five appliances were called to Culbin Forest this morning at 8.37am, with the public being asked to “avoid the area.”

A helicopter was also in use by the fire service to spray water over the affected area from above.

The fire is raging over an 800 x 500 metre area, with smoke billowing from the forest.

Those nearby are also asked to close their windows and doors due to smoke.

It’s also understood a previous fire was extinguished from the same area yesterday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “More than 25 firefighters are currently tackling a wildfire measuring approximately 800 x 500 metres.

“At its height, five fire appliances and specialist resources were mobilised to Culbin Forest, Forres.

“The the alarm was raised at 8.37am on Monday, May 19.

“As a precaution, the public is being asked to avoid the area, and those who live nearby are advised to close windows and doors due to the smoke in the vicinity.”