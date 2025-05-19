More than 25 firefighters battling 100-acre blaze at Forres beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 25 firefighters battling 100-acre blaze at Forres beauty spot

A wildfire is currently raging at Culbin Forest in Moray.

By Graham Fleming
Firefighters are currently at the scene at Culbin Forest. Image: DC Thomson.

More than 25 firefighters are currently battling an 100-acre wildfire at Forres beauty spot.

Five appliances were called to Culbin Forest this morning at 8.37am, with the public being asked to “avoid the area.”

A helicopter was also in use by the fire service to spray water over the affected area from above.

The fire is raging over an 800 x 500 metre area, with smoke billowing from the forest.

Those nearby are also asked to close their windows and doors due to smoke.

It’s also understood a previous fire was extinguished from the same area yesterday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “More than 25 firefighters are currently tackling a wildfire measuring approximately 800 x 500 metres.

“At its height, five fire appliances and specialist resources were mobilised to Culbin Forest, Forres.

“The the alarm was raised at 8.37am on Monday, May 19.

“As a precaution, the public is being asked to avoid the area, and those who live nearby are advised to close windows and doors due to the smoke in the vicinity.”

