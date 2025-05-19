Head teacher tells parents Laurencekirk staff ‘remaining vigilant’ after knife incident

The head teacher of an Aberdeenshire primary school has said staff will “remain vigilant” following a knife incident.

Police were called to Laurencekirk School on Friday after receiving reports of a pupil in possession of a knife.

The incident allegedly involved a “craft knife” and took place within the school playground.

Officers confirmed a pupil was charged in connection and reported to Youth Justice Management.

Head Teacher Jill Smith wrote to parents and guardians on Monday to share an update on the situation.

She wrote: “A pupil has now been charged by police for allegedly possessing a knife and reported to the Youth Justice Management.

“I appreciate the concern this will have caused in the school community and I wanted to highlight to you that as soon as we were made aware that a pupil was in possession of the craft knife, this incident was dealt with swiftly by our staff and police.

“The safety and wellbeing of our pupils at school is always our top priority.”

The letter adds staff were “briefed” on the incident so they can provide support to pupils.

The pupils who were in the playground at the time, all in P4 to P7, were also spoken to and provided further reassurance.

She continued: “We will continue to work with the children to reassure them over the coming days and weeks.

“We have also provided information to who can support them and how they can access this support.

“As a school, we remain vigilant and always act immediately upon any concerns raised.”

The school is working alongside Aberdeenshire Council and the police to deal with the incident.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware that a pupil brought a craft knife into school on Friday, May 16.

“The safety and wellbeing of pupils is our top priority, and this incident was dealt with swiftly by our staff and Police Scotland.

“We continue to focus on the well-being and education of our children and young people.”

A police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of concern about a pupil in possession of a knife at a school.

“The item was recovered and there was no risk to the wider public.

“The pupil has been charged and reported to Youth Justice Management.

“Officers are working with partners to address the matter.”