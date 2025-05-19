Head teacher tells parents Laurencekirk staff ‘remaining vigilant’ after knife incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Head teacher tells parents Laurencekirk staff ‘remaining vigilant’ after knife incident

She sent out a letter saying the incident was dealt with swiftly.

By Ellie Milne
Laurencekirk School exterior
A pupil has been charged following an incident at Laurencekirk School. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The head teacher of an Aberdeenshire primary school has said staff will “remain vigilant” following a knife incident.

Police were called to Laurencekirk School on Friday after receiving reports of a pupil in possession of a knife.

The incident allegedly involved a “craft knife” and took place within the school playground.

Officers confirmed a pupil was charged in connection and reported to Youth Justice Management.

Head Teacher Jill Smith wrote to parents and guardians on Monday to share an update on the situation.

She wrote: “A pupil has now been charged by police for allegedly possessing a knife and reported to the Youth Justice Management.

“I appreciate the concern this will have caused in the school community and I wanted to highlight to you that as soon as we were made aware that a pupil was in possession of the craft knife, this incident was dealt with swiftly by our staff and police.

“The safety and wellbeing of our pupils at school is always our top priority.”

Knife incident at primary school in Laurencekirk

The letter adds staff were “briefed” on the incident so they can provide support to pupils.

The pupils who were in the playground at the time, all in P4 to P7, were also spoken to and provided further reassurance.

Laurencekirk School. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

She continued: “We will continue to work with the children to reassure them over the coming days and weeks.

“We have also provided information to who can support them and how they can access this support.

“As a school, we remain vigilant and always act immediately upon any concerns raised.”

The school is working alongside Aberdeenshire Council and the police to deal with the incident.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware that a pupil brought a craft knife into school on Friday, May 16.

“The safety and wellbeing of pupils is our top priority, and this incident was dealt with swiftly by our staff and Police Scotland.

“We continue to focus on the well-being and education of our children and young people.”

A police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of concern about a pupil in possession of a knife at a school.

“The item was recovered and there was no risk to the wider public.

“The pupil has been charged and reported to Youth Justice Management.

“Officers are working with partners to address the matter.”

