News

Coffins appear floating in Highland loch in major Celebrity Traitors challenge hint

The highly-anticipated BBC TV show is set to hit screens this Autumn.

By Graham Fleming
Coffins floating on Loch Glass, with a large pink house in the background.
Coffins could be seen floating on the waters of Loch Glass. Image: Peter Jolly

About 100 coffins have appeared in a Highlands loch as part of filming for Celebrity Traitors.

The coffins were spotted floating at Loch Glass near Dingwall, and give fans of The Traitors a major hint about a possible new challenge.

Pictures taken on the afternoon of Monday May 19 show the caskets floating on the loch.

The highly-anticipated celebrity edition of the BBC hit show will air this Autumn, with big names such as Stephen Fry, Paloma Faith and Jonathon Ross taking part.

Filming is already well underway, as the stars touched down at Inverness Airport last month.

Celebrity Traitors stars touch down in the Highlands

The Press and Journal revealed that Claudia Winkleman arrived in Inverness days ago ahead of the show’s scheduled August release.

And producers are hoping that the addition of well-known faces will add to the drama of the “ultimate game of truth and deception”.

Paloma Faith arrives at Inverness airport ahead of filming the new season of Traitors which is filmed at Ardross Castle. Image: Peter Jolly

The celebs will be based at Ardross Castle, where they will compete for a prize pot of up to £120,000.

Claudia Winkleman will once again present the series, as well as a fourth season of the original, non-celebrity show.

