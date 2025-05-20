News Coffins appear floating in Highland loch in major Celebrity Traitors challenge hint The highly-anticipated BBC TV show is set to hit screens this Autumn. By Graham Fleming May 20 2025, 8:47 am May 20 2025, 8:47 am Share Coffins appear floating in Highland loch in major Celebrity Traitors challenge hint Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6760778/100-coffins-appear-in-highland-loch/ Copy Link 0 comment Coffins could be seen floating on the waters of Loch Glass. Image: Peter Jolly About 100 coffins have appeared in a Highlands loch as part of filming for Celebrity Traitors. The coffins were spotted floating at Loch Glass near Dingwall, and give fans of The Traitors a major hint about a possible new challenge. Pictures taken on the afternoon of Monday May 19 show the caskets floating on the loch. The highly-anticipated celebrity edition of the BBC hit show will air this Autumn, with big names such as Stephen Fry, Paloma Faith and Jonathon Ross taking part. Filming is already well underway, as the stars touched down at Inverness Airport last month. Celebrity Traitors stars touch down in the Highlands The Press and Journal revealed that Claudia Winkleman arrived in Inverness days ago ahead of the show’s scheduled August release. And producers are hoping that the addition of well-known faces will add to the drama of the “ultimate game of truth and deception”. Paloma Faith arrives at Inverness airport ahead of filming the new season of Traitors which is filmed at Ardross Castle. Image: Peter Jolly The celebs will be based at Ardross Castle, where they will compete for a prize pot of up to £120,000. Claudia Winkleman will once again present the series, as well as a fourth season of the original, non-celebrity show.
