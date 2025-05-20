Multi-agency search for missing walker near Arisaig

A large multi-agency search was launched near Arisaig overnight after reports of a missing walker.

The search focused on the Loch Beag area and involved Mallaig lifeboat, coastguard rescue teams from Mallaig, Salen and Fort William, and the police.

HM Coastguard received a call from a member of the public at 12.50am reporting concerns for a missing man in the area of the loch.

They were found safe and well a few hours later.

Man was reported missing in Arisaig

The man was located by the lifeboat crew and transferred into the care of police officers.

All teams were stood down at 4.28am.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We received a call from a member of the public at 12.50am to reports of a missing male walker.

“Mallaig lifeboat, coastguard teams and police attended.

“The man was located by the lifeboat.

“We understand that the man became lost.”

