Freebies, fan zones and ‘win or lose we’re on the booze’: Best Aberdeen pubs to watch Scottish Cup final

With potential freebies, fan zones, and Dons-themed cocktails, bars in Aberdeen are going all out ahead of the Scottish Cup final.

The Granite City is expected to be buzzing with fans on Saturday ahead of Aberdeen’s clash against Celtic at Hampden.

The Dons head into the fixture after a disappointing end to the season but fans will still be out in numbers.

Most pubs that show live sports will showcase the game for supporters not making the trip to Hampden.

Some will even be going the extra mile for the day, with several events on the day.

These range from raffles and giveaways to DJ sets.

Here is the Press and Journal’s guide to the best Aberdeen pubs to watch Scottish Cup final in.

Foundry

Possibly one of the best-known Aberdeen supporters bars is the Foundry.

With multiple buses leaving from the pub to take Dandies down to the national stadium, it’s a hotspot for Dons fans.

The pub is set to be decked out in club colours (even more so than usual), making for an ideal setting to watch the game.

Tables are fully booked for the game before fans arrive back from the buses.

Supporters on the day could be tempted with an Angus on the Beach cocktail or a Donny the Sheep bomb.

Deputy manager Kieran Joseph said: “You will never have seen as much red and white as this.

“Win or lose, we’ll be on the booze!

“The place will be bouncing, we’ll have the DJ on following the game.”

Ma Cameron’s

The popular Little Belmont Street pub will be showcasing the game on its screens.

With tables fully booked, a great turnout is expected for the game.

The pub usually offers a 10% discount on food and drink for Dons fans and for this occasion, everyone in the pub will get a free pint if Jimmy Thelin’s men pick up the win.

Throughout the day, they will also be raffle tickets on sale, with plenty of prizes on offer for Dons fans.

The Holburn – pub fanzone for Scottish Cup final

The function room at The Holburn is set to be transformed into an Aberdeen fan zone.

Staff will begin work on the function room early in the morning following an event on Friday night.

With commentary played aloud and the match shown on all the screens in the room, it could be the place to be for Dons fans.

For fans wanting a table for the day, they are still available for booking in the main section of the pub.

For those wishing to attend the fan zone, walk-ins are encouraged.

The Adam Lounge

Why not enjoy a Big Mannys Pizza while watching Aberdeen battle it out for the cup?

The Holburn Street bar has cemented itself as a top destination for watching sport in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen pizza chain is available for ordering in the Adam Lounge.

The pub has a great selection of pints that would make for a fine accompaniment to a slice.

Or if you’re not feeling pizza, Big Mannys smash burgers are also available.

With several big screens in the pub, you’ll be able to see the game wherever you are sitting or standing in the bar.

The Bobbin

The Bobbin has cemented itself as a popular pre-match joint given its proximity to Pittodrie.

A popular spot for university students, many will likely flock to the Bobbin for the 3pm kick-off.

The King Street bar has extensive seating and a great choice of TVs to choose from.

The Bobbin has been running a raffle in the lead up to the game, with the lucky winner being selected during the game.

Old School House

An Aberdeen-affiliated pub, Old School House, is one of the most common spots to find a Dons fan on a matchday.

With big screens and seating spread across two floors, you’ll never be too far away from the action.

Like Ma Camerons, Old School House offers 10% discount to Dons fans across food and drink.

So be sure to be decked out in your Aberdeen colours to make sure you get use of the deal.

Irish pubs

Perhaps more appealing for fans of Aberdeen’s opposition on Saturday, you still can’t really go wrong with an Irish pub.

Supporters of both teams are welcome and expected to come along and indulge in some friendly rivalry.

Both Malones and Molly Malones will be showcasing the fixture on large screens, with commentary.

With Molly’s having deals on burgers and fries, it could be ideal for a pre-match meal.

Following the game, both pubs will have live music on for fans to dance the night away or to raise spirits after a crushing defeat.

Where are you going for the big match? Let us know in the comments below.

