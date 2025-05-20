Motorcyclist dies three days after Beauly crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash near Beauly on Saturday.

The 67-year-old man died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Tuesday, May 20.

The crash on the A862, involved a black Mazda and two Yamaha MT07 motorbikes at the junction with the A833.

Both the driver of the car and the other motorcyclist were uninjured.

The 47-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and released pending further enquiries.

Investigation into fatal crash

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not already spoken to police, to contact us.

“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1290 of Saturday, 17 May, 2025.