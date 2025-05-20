A96 closed after bus and van crash near Elgin

The A96 is closed to all traffic due to a bus and van crash near Elgin.

The collision happened on the Inverness to Aberdeen road shortly after 1pm.

Emergency services have been called to the scene between Alves and Elgin.

The severity of any injuries is unknown.

Traffic Scotland have confirmed that the road remains closed in both directions and that drivers are being advised to use an alternative route.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “The A96 is closed in both directions between Alves and Elgin following a crash involving two vehicles at the junction with the B9013.

“The incident was reported around 1pm on Tuesday, May 20.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire appliances as well as specialist resources to the scene of the crash.

Several people taken into care of ambulance service after crash

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.59pm on Tuesday, May 20, to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A96 West Road at Elgin.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene of the collision, which involved one bus and one van.

“Several casualties have been taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews remain at the scene.”

