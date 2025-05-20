Man, 31, arrested after seat thrown at Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 31, arrested after seat thrown at Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie

He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

By Graham Fleming
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie required stitches after being hit by a chair after the 2-1 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after a seat was thrown at Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie.

The Dons left-back was left with visible injuries on his face after being hit by a projectile thrown from the Aberdeen support last Saturday after their match against Dundee United.

MacKenzie required medical treatment, and the incident led to an investigation by police in an effort to find the culprit.

Now, officers have confirmed a 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with reckless conduct and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Superintendent Ray Birnie said: “Any type of disorder has a huge impact on the public and the overwhelming majority of football supporters who simply want to enjoy these occasions safely.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and such acts which endanger people will be fully investigated.

“Officers have worked quickly to make this arrest and I would like to thank the public and both clubs, for their continued support and assisting us during our enquiries.”

Jack MacKenzie injured after seat thrown after match

MacKenzie, 24, was seen going down injured following Aberdeen’s 2-1 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice on May 17.

It came after chaotic scenes where home supporters invaded the pitch as United confirmed a 4th place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

During the invasion, MacKenzie, who was an unused substitute, was hit on the head by part of a seat thrown from the upper tier of the Fair Play stand – which housed the visiting Aberdeen support.

The full-back then received treatment from paramedics on the field and a stretcher was also called for.

After almost five minutes of treatment, the player was taken off in a wheelchair with his head heavily bandaged.

The incident left him with visible injuries on his face.

MacKenzie is out of contract with the Dons at the end of the season.