Man, 31, arrested after seat thrown at Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after a seat was thrown at Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie.

The Dons left-back was left with visible injuries on his face after being hit by a projectile thrown from the Aberdeen support last Saturday after their match against Dundee United.

MacKenzie required medical treatment, and the incident led to an investigation by police in an effort to find the culprit.

Now, officers have confirmed a 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with reckless conduct and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Superintendent Ray Birnie said: “Any type of disorder has a huge impact on the public and the overwhelming majority of football supporters who simply want to enjoy these occasions safely.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and such acts which endanger people will be fully investigated.

“Officers have worked quickly to make this arrest and I would like to thank the public and both clubs, for their continued support and assisting us during our enquiries.”

Jack MacKenzie injured after seat thrown after match

MacKenzie, 24, was seen going down injured following Aberdeen’s 2-1 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice on May 17.

It came after chaotic scenes where home supporters invaded the pitch as United confirmed a 4th place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

During the invasion, MacKenzie, who was an unused substitute, was hit on the head by part of a seat thrown from the upper tier of the Fair Play stand – which housed the visiting Aberdeen support.

The full-back then received treatment from paramedics on the field and a stretcher was also called for.

After almost five minutes of treatment, the player was taken off in a wheelchair with his head heavily bandaged.

The incident left him with visible injuries on his face.

MacKenzie is out of contract with the Dons at the end of the season.