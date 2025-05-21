Fancy a little bit of Buckfast sorbet?: Taynuilt hotel opens with a bright new look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fancy a little bit of Buckfast sorbet?: Taynuilt hotel opens with a bright new look

Four years after a devastating fire, The Taynuilt Inn is welcoming guests once again and wowing them with food and drinks.

By Louise Glen
After four years of closing the first pint of beer is poured for Squashie in the Taynuilt Hotel
The Taynuilt Inn is back open after a four-year pause. Squashie raises the first pint. Image: Supplied.

After four years, a new baby, and an almost complete refit of The Taynuilt Inn, there is much to celebrate for its owner-managers, Jordan and Lesley Foster.

The couple – who welcomed their son Teddy three years ago – have been at the heart of the extensive refurbishment of the historic Argyll inn, following a devastating fire in September 2021.

The blaze tore through the 16th-century building in the early hours of September 21, forcing large parts of the structure to be demolished for safety reasons.

Pledge to rebuild The Taynuilt Inn after fire

Jason Foster behind the bar in The Taynuilt Inn
Jason Foster is behind the bar in The Taynuilt Inn. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Even the surviving sections became waterlogged after exposure to the elements during months of uncertainty.

Despite the enormous challenges, Jordan and Lesley – alongside their business partners Calum MacLachlainn and Paul Sloan – pledged to rebuild the inn.

They pledged to balance preservation with a modern twist.

And planning permission was granted by Argyll and Bute Council in July 2022 for a sensitive but forward-thinking rebuild.

The proposals included reinstating the building’s front façade and adding extensions to the rear.

Those who knew the Taynuit from before the fire will also find the rambling corridors and bumpy floors have gone.

Opening weekend in the Taynuilt Inn was packed.
The Taynuilt Inn was packed on its reopening weekend. Image: Supplied.

The beer garden and the back bar – once a forgotten area of the hotel – are now the focus of the food and drink offering at The Taynuilt Inn.

And a new block has been built to house purpose-built kitchens and accessible toilets.

The history of the inn has been considered in the design – and there are dozens of old images of Taynuilt on the walls.

It is hoped ‘inn rooms’ will be completed over the next year

The other half of The Taynuilt Inn is self-catering apartments, operated by the other business partners.

Over the coming months, Jordan and Lesley hope to open bedrooms in the inn itself.

Work is already underway to create eight rooms on the upper floors.

While the main front entrance remains closed, a new car park and entrance at the back ensure access for customers.

Local Wildbarn beers are on tap
Local Wild Barn beers are on tap. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Jordan said: “People might think we are still closed if they pass by, as the fencing is still up.

“Due to another project in the village, the front can not be opened just yet.

“But we are open, and customers just need to enter through the back.”

And the message has clearly got out, as customers have returned in droves.

The reimagined back bar and lounge offer a fresh, welcoming environment, serving up plenty of local pints as well as those from further afield.

Local brewer Wild Barn is on draft and they hope to soon have a top non-alcoholic beer on draft for customers.

The beer garden makes the most of the outdoor space – and has been well used thanks to the recent good weather.

The menu, too, is winning over locals and visitors.

Buckfast sorbet is a treat not to be missed

Jordan, a trained chef, has introduced hearty pub favourites like mac and cheese and fish and chips.

The menu also includes a standout surprise, in the form of Buckfast sorbet.

Everything served at The Taynuilt Inn is made in its kitchen.

And Jordan insists the specials menu will continue to reflect what’s available locally and seasonally.

The atmosphere is already buzzing.

The Beer garden in the Taynuilt Inn
The buzzing beer garden at The Taynuilt Hotel. Image: Supplied.

Last weekend, the inn hosted a 90th birthday celebration for a local resident.

More community events are planned as the full reopening gathers pace.

The much-loved curry and quiz nights may be set to return – a tradition that has long been part of the inn’s charm.

But not quite yet, as Jordan and Lesley – who employ 14 people – train new staff members.

While the full reopening of the front entrance is anticipated by August or September 2025, Jordan and Lesley have already built something special.

Teddy is enjoying his fish and chips at The Taynuilt Hotel.
Teddy enjoying his fish and chips at The Taynuilt Hotel. Image: Supplied.

Thanks to their perseverance, The Taynuilt Inn is once again becoming the beating heart of the village.

Conversation