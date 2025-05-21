Fancy a little bit of Buckfast sorbet?: Taynuilt hotel opens with a bright new look

After four years, a new baby, and an almost complete refit of The Taynuilt Inn, there is much to celebrate for its owner-managers, Jordan and Lesley Foster.

The couple – who welcomed their son Teddy three years ago – have been at the heart of the extensive refurbishment of the historic Argyll inn, following a devastating fire in September 2021.

The blaze tore through the 16th-century building in the early hours of September 21, forcing large parts of the structure to be demolished for safety reasons.

Pledge to rebuild The Taynuilt Inn after fire

Even the surviving sections became waterlogged after exposure to the elements during months of uncertainty.

Despite the enormous challenges, Jordan and Lesley – alongside their business partners Calum MacLachlainn and Paul Sloan – pledged to rebuild the inn.

They pledged to balance preservation with a modern twist.

And planning permission was granted by Argyll and Bute Council in July 2022 for a sensitive but forward-thinking rebuild.

The proposals included reinstating the building’s front façade and adding extensions to the rear.

Those who knew the Taynuit from before the fire will also find the rambling corridors and bumpy floors have gone.

The beer garden and the back bar – once a forgotten area of the hotel – are now the focus of the food and drink offering at The Taynuilt Inn.

And a new block has been built to house purpose-built kitchens and accessible toilets.

The history of the inn has been considered in the design – and there are dozens of old images of Taynuilt on the walls.

It is hoped ‘inn rooms’ will be completed over the next year

The other half of The Taynuilt Inn is self-catering apartments, operated by the other business partners.

Over the coming months, Jordan and Lesley hope to open bedrooms in the inn itself.

Work is already underway to create eight rooms on the upper floors.

While the main front entrance remains closed, a new car park and entrance at the back ensure access for customers.

Jordan said: “People might think we are still closed if they pass by, as the fencing is still up.

“Due to another project in the village, the front can not be opened just yet.

“But we are open, and customers just need to enter through the back.”

And the message has clearly got out, as customers have returned in droves.

The reimagined back bar and lounge offer a fresh, welcoming environment, serving up plenty of local pints as well as those from further afield.

Local brewer Wild Barn is on draft and they hope to soon have a top non-alcoholic beer on draft for customers.

The beer garden makes the most of the outdoor space – and has been well used thanks to the recent good weather.

The menu, too, is winning over locals and visitors.

Buckfast sorbet is a treat not to be missed

Jordan, a trained chef, has introduced hearty pub favourites like mac and cheese and fish and chips.

The menu also includes a standout surprise, in the form of Buckfast sorbet.

Everything served at The Taynuilt Inn is made in its kitchen.

And Jordan insists the specials menu will continue to reflect what’s available locally and seasonally.

The atmosphere is already buzzing.

Last weekend, the inn hosted a 90th birthday celebration for a local resident.

More community events are planned as the full reopening gathers pace.

The much-loved curry and quiz nights may be set to return – a tradition that has long been part of the inn’s charm.

But not quite yet, as Jordan and Lesley – who employ 14 people – train new staff members.

While the full reopening of the front entrance is anticipated by August or September 2025, Jordan and Lesley have already built something special.

Thanks to their perseverance, The Taynuilt Inn is once again becoming the beating heart of the village.

