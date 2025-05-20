Kingussie butcher wins award for product ‘judges had never seen before’

Kingussie butcher Donald Gilmour has won a top industry award for his unique haggis quiche.

Donald Gilmour received the ultimate Diamond Award in the “Make It With Haggis” category at the Scottish Craft Butchers awards.

The Kingussie butcher was “delighted” that his haggis quiche was voted the best product of its type in Scotland.

The pastry was originally designed three years ago to appeal to tourists. Over the years, Donald’s haggis quiche has become a firm favourite with customers at the King Street butchers.

Mr Gilmour said: “I came up with the recipe to extend our haggis season beyond Burns Night and give the tourists something a wee bit different.

“I decided to enter it for the evaluation competition. I never for a moment thought that it would take the top award. I’m absolutely delighted.”

Donald Gilmour celebrates butcher award

Donald, who took over the shop 10 years ago, said butchers in the Kingussie area are always been keen to incorporate traditional Scottish food into new dishes.

He added: “This is basically a cheese quiche mixture in a pastry case with haggis through it.

“I feel very honoured to lift this prestigious award for something so simple. I like it, our customers like it, the tourists like it. Now it’s fantastic to know that the Scottish judges at the SCB event like it too.”

Donald and his four-strong team are hoping the win will bring even more customers to the Kingussie shop to try the award-winning pastry..

Jason Ward, General Manager of event sponsors John Scott Meat, said: “A haggis quiche is something we haven’t seen before and it shows just how versatile our iconic Scottish haggis can be.”

