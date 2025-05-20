Kingussie butcher wins award for product ‘judges had never seen before’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Kingussie butcher wins award for product ‘judges had never seen before’

Donald Gilmour revealed the recipe and inspiration behind his top pastry.

By Abbie Duncan
Kingussie butcher Donald Gilmour', left, with colleague Willie Conner. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Kingussie butcher Donald Gilmour has won a top industry award for his unique haggis quiche.

Donald Gilmour received the ultimate Diamond Award in the “Make It With Haggis” category at the Scottish Craft Butchers awards.

The Kingussie butcher was “delighted” that his haggis quiche was voted the best product of its type in Scotland.

The pastry was originally designed three years ago to appeal to tourists. Over the years, Donald’s haggis quiche has become a firm favourite with customers at the King Street butchers.

Mr Gilmour said: “I came up with the recipe to extend our haggis season beyond Burns Night and give the tourists something a wee bit different.

“I decided to enter it for the evaluation competition. I never for a moment thought that it would take the top award. I’m absolutely delighted.”

Donald Gilmour holds up his award-winning pastry. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

Donald Gilmour celebrates butcher award

Donald, who took over the shop 10 years ago, said butchers in the Kingussie area are always been keen to incorporate traditional Scottish food into new dishes.

He added: “This is basically a cheese quiche mixture in a pastry case with haggis through it.

“I feel very honoured to lift this prestigious award for something so simple. I like it, our customers like it, the tourists like it. Now it’s fantastic to know that the Scottish judges at the SCB event like it too.”

Donald and his four-strong team are hoping the win will bring even more customers to the Kingussie shop to try the award-winning pastry..

Jason Ward, General Manager of event sponsors John Scott Meat, said: “A haggis quiche is something we haven’t seen before and it shows just how versatile our iconic Scottish haggis can be.”

