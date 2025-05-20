Explosion warning issued as ‘detonations’ expected at Fort George

Highland residents have been issued an explosion warning set for tomorrow.

That’s after a number of “detonations” are expected to be heard at Fort George military base near Ardersier on the morning of May 21.

Personnel at the base will be carrying out demolition training from 9am onwards, which is expected to create “some noise.”

Due to this, local residents around the area have been issued an explosion warning.

Dog owners in particular have been asked to remain vigilant, with the possibility of pets being spooked by the noise.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on Wednesday May 21, a small number of personnel from one of our partner nation’s militaries will be conducting demolition training on the Fort George ranges.

“Local residents may hear some noise.

“The training will begin at 9am and will be completed by 4pm, with the last detonation expected to be no later than 3.30pm.”