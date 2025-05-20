RAF Typhoon forced into emergency landing after distress signal sounds near Findhorn

An RAF Typhoon fighter jet was forced into an emergency landing today.

The Air Force have confirmed that the aircraft coded JEDI0012 was forced to land at their Lossiemouth base after declaring a “minor emergency” this afternoon.

The alarm was first sounded after a distress signal from the aircraft was issued around Findhorn, Moray at around 1.45pm.

However, the RAF have confirmed that the aircraft has landed safely as of 1.56pm today.

It is understood that no-one was harmed as a result.

A RAF Spokesperson said: “A Royal Air Force Typhoon from RAF Lossiemouth suffered a minor emergency this afternoon.

“The aircraft landed safely at 1.56pm local time.”