Aberdeen legend joins Dons fans for Scottish Cup final in the sun

Two Aberdeen supporters’ clubs will celebrate this weekend’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic in the sunny surroundings of Tenerife.

Both the Tenerife Dons and the Zizzi Dons will mark the occasion at their respective bars which are located just a stone’s throw away from each other.

Those at Zizzi’s Bar will be joined by a very special guest to watch the big game – Aberdeen legend Joe Harper.

With shirt giveaways, sweepstakes, and free shots on arrival, both of the bars are expecting a good turnout from Dandies on the island.

King Joey set to watch Aberdeen lift the cup in the sun

Record goalscorer Joe Harper, who has been to Zizzi’s several times, will be watching the game from the Los Cristianos bar.

Harper, who hit 199 goals for the club, doesn’t think Aberdeen has the best chance against the league champions.

“I’d be lying if I said I thought we would win, but you never know,” he said.

“Jimmy Thelin has a real challenge on his hands.

“Back in 1970 when we played Celtic in the final, no one gave us a chance, and we were totally written off.

“I remember Celtic had ordered crates of champagne that we had to walk past.

“That fuelled us on, and hopefully being underdogs will have a similar effect for the lads on Saturday.”

Whatever the result will be, Joe is in the ideal setting for the game.

“Tenerife is definitely a happy place for me,” he shared.

“It’s been booked for a while, I didn’t realise it was Cup Final weekend.

“I’ve been heading over to Zizzi’s for years, and have a lot of friends there.

“Whether it’s a great win or a disappointing defeat, I think I’ll be in a great spot surrounded by a brilliant crowd.”

Zizzi Dons play host to Dons hero

Zizzi’s has been a popular spot for Aberdeen fans on the Canary Islands for years.

And Joe Harper is one of many former Dons who have stopped by the bar.

Owner Willie Bruce said: “King Joey is coming along on Saturday, which is always great for the supporters.

“He’s a good friend and knows the staff well.

“We’ll have a raffle going for a signed shirt, and then hopefully we’ll be getting our signature shots out after we win!”

Victory Bar thriving following opening

Victory Bar is the new home of the original Tenerife supporters club, the Tenerife Dons.

The club moved into its new surroundings at the beginning of March.

Founding member Martyn Mackie says things have been going well for the group since finding their new home.

He said: “We’ve had a great response so far. It’s proving really popular.

“It catches the sun really well.

“So when the guys want to watch the game and they bring their wives or girlfriends who aren’t into football, there’s never much complaining because they get a good tan.”

There’s expected to be a great turnout at Victory Bar for the Hampden clash.

“We’ve got a really good day planned. We’ve got a correct goal sweepstake, as well as activities for the kids,” Martyn added.

“There will be free shots for everyone, given it’s the Cup Final.

“We have our new Tenerife Dons T-shirts on sale, as well as the usual collection for the community fund.

“Following the last league game, our total raised for the fund has reached over £8,000 for the season.

“A few of us are heading back home for the game, but our Tenerife Dons members will still be there to look after the tourists.”