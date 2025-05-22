Aberdeen legend joins Dons fans for Scottish Cup final in the sun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen legend joins Dons fans for Scottish Cup final in the sun

King Joe Harper will make an appearance in Tenerife on Saturday.

By Jamie Sinclair
Joe Harper (middle left), with Wille Garner (middle right), with Tenerife based Dons supporters Willie Bruce (left) and Martyn Mackie (right)
Joe Harper (middle), with Wille Garner (right), and Zizzis owner Willie Bruce (left). Image: supplied.

Two Aberdeen supporters’ clubs will celebrate this weekend’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic in the sunny surroundings of Tenerife.

Both the Tenerife Dons and the Zizzi Dons will mark the occasion at their respective bars which are located just a stone’s throw away from each other.

Those at Zizzi’s Bar will be joined by a very special guest to watch the big game – Aberdeen legend Joe Harper.

With shirt giveaways, sweepstakes, and free shots on arrival, both of the bars are expecting a good turnout from Dandies on the island.

Zizzi’s Bar in Tenerife. Image: Tenerife Dons.

King Joey set to watch Aberdeen lift the cup in the sun

Record goalscorer Joe Harper, who has been to Zizzi’s several times, will be watching the game from the Los Cristianos bar.

Harper, who hit 199 goals for the club, doesn’t think Aberdeen has the best chance against the league champions.

“I’d be lying if I said I thought we would win, but you never know,” he said.

“Jimmy Thelin has a real challenge on his hands.

“Back in 1970 when we played Celtic in the final, no one gave us a chance, and we were totally written off.

Joe Harper (right) celebrates his goal in the 1970 Scottish Cup Final. Image: SNS.

“I remember Celtic had ordered crates of champagne that we had to walk past.

“That fuelled us on, and hopefully being underdogs will have a similar effect for the lads on Saturday.”

Whatever the result will be, Joe is in the ideal setting for the game.

“Tenerife is definitely a happy place for me,” he shared.

“It’s been booked for a while, I didn’t realise it was Cup Final weekend.

“I’ve been heading over to Zizzi’s for years, and have a lot of friends there.

“Whether it’s a great win or a disappointing defeat, I think I’ll be in a great spot surrounded by a brilliant crowd.”

Zizzi Dons play host to Dons hero

Zizzi’s has been a popular spot for Aberdeen fans on the Canary Islands for years.

And Joe Harper is one of many former Dons who have stopped by the bar.

Owner Willie Bruce said: “King Joey is coming along on Saturday, which is always great for the supporters.

The famous red shots at Zizzi’s. Image: supplied.

“He’s a good friend and knows the staff well.

“We’ll have a raffle going for a signed shirt, and then hopefully we’ll be getting our signature shots out after we win!”

Victory Bar thriving following opening

Victory Bar is the new home of the original Tenerife supporters club, the Tenerife Dons.

The club moved into its new surroundings at the beginning of March.

Founding member Martyn Mackie says things have been going well for the group since finding their new home.

He said: “We’ve had a great response so far. It’s proving really popular.

“It catches the sun really well.

“So when the guys want to watch the game and they bring their wives or girlfriends who aren’t into football, there’s never much complaining because they get a good tan.”

The Victory Bar in Tenerife has been attracting big crowds. Image: Tenerife Dons.

There’s expected to be a great turnout at Victory Bar for the Hampden clash.

“We’ve got a really good day planned. We’ve got a correct goal sweepstake, as well as activities for the kids,” Martyn added.

“There will be free shots for everyone, given it’s the Cup Final.

“We have our new Tenerife Dons T-shirts on sale, as well as the usual collection for the community fund.

“Following the last league game, our total raised for the fund has reached over £8,000 for the season.

“A few of us are heading back home for the game, but our Tenerife Dons members will still be there to look after the tourists.”

