Flat block near Aberdeen retail park cordoned off by police

Police have sealed off a block of flats near a busy Aberdeen retail park.

Two officers and police van could be seen standing guard just outside a Bedford Road residential building at around 10pm on Tuesday night.

Police tape has been used to completely seal off entry to the flats with passersby urged to avoid the area.

The flats are directly opposite the busy Kittybrewster Retail Park.

It is currently unclear for what reason the flats have been sealed off.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.