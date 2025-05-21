Highland Wildlife Park announces UK’s oldest polar bear has died

The UK’s oldest polar bear Victoria has died at age 28, the Highland Wildlife Park has announced.

The much-loved resident of the Kincraig park had been experiencing age-related health problems for several months.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) confirmed she was receiving geriatric care back in December.

As her quality of life and wellbeing continued to decline, the charity’s vets advised Victoria should be put to sleep.

The Highland Wildlife Park, where she has lived for the past decade, said she leaves behind an incredible legacy through her cubs.

David Field, chief executive of RZSS, said: “Victoria was an excellent mother and seeing her bring up two big, healthy boys has been a joy for our charity’s dedicated teams and the hundreds of thousands of visitors who have flocked to see the family.”

Victoria was UK’s oldest polar bear

Victoria was born at Rostock Zoo in Germany in December 1996.

At 28-years-old, she was an old lady, as few polar bears live past 18 in the wild.

RZSS said her age is a testament to the care she received from her keepers and the vet team.

Victoria gave birth to her first cub, a girl named Malik, at Aalborg Zoo in Denmark in 2008.

During her time at the Highland Wildlife Park, she became a mum to two boys, including the first polar bear to be born in the UK for 25 years.

Hamish was born in 2017 and Brodie followed in 2021.

RZSS said her cubs play an “essential role” in the breeding programme, which ensures a healthy and diverse population.

Three-year-old Brodie still lives at the Highland park alongside older male polar bears, Walker and Arktos.

Meanwhile, Hamish was moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in 2020 following a recommendation from the European Endangered Species Programme.