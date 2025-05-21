Highland Wildlife Park announces UK’s oldest polar bear has died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Highland Wildlife Park announces UK’s oldest polar bear has died

Charity vets advised Victoria should be put to sleep at age 28.

By Ellie Milne
Victoria and Brodie the polar bears
Victoria pictured with her cub, Brodie, in 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The UK’s oldest polar bear Victoria has died at age 28, the Highland Wildlife Park has announced.

The much-loved resident of the Kincraig park had been experiencing age-related health problems for several months.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) confirmed she was receiving geriatric care back in December.

As her quality of life and wellbeing continued to decline, the charity’s vets advised Victoria should be put to sleep.

Victoria the polar bear in the snow
Families enjoyed visiting Victoria at the Highland Wildlife Park. Image: RZSS.

The Highland Wildlife Park, where she has lived for the past decade, said she leaves behind an incredible legacy through her cubs.

David Field, chief executive of RZSS, said: “Victoria was an excellent mother and seeing her bring up two big, healthy boys has been a joy for our charity’s dedicated teams and the hundreds of thousands of visitors who have flocked to see the family.”

Victoria was UK’s oldest polar bear

Victoria was born at Rostock Zoo in Germany in December 1996.

At 28-years-old, she was an old lady, as few polar bears live past 18 in the wild.

RZSS said her age is a testament to the care she received from her keepers and the vet team.

Victoria gave birth to her first cub, a girl named Malik, at Aalborg Zoo in Denmark in 2008.

During her time at the Highland Wildlife Park, she became a mum to two boys, including the first polar bear to be born in the UK for 25 years.

Victoria the polar bear in the snow
Victoria was born in Germany in 1996. Image: RZSS.

Hamish was born in 2017 and Brodie followed in 2021.

RZSS said her cubs play an “essential role” in the breeding programme, which ensures a healthy and diverse population.

Three-year-old Brodie still lives at the Highland park alongside older male polar bears, Walker and Arktos.

Meanwhile, Hamish was moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in 2020 following a recommendation from the European Endangered Species Programme.

Conversation