Meet the Moray families that started fostering and ‘never looked back’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Meet the Moray families that started fostering and ‘never looked back’

Julianne Minty, Yvonne Copland and Emma Plain received their long-service awards at a ceremony on Wednesday.

The three families have supported 39 children. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The three families have supported 39 children. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Foster carers gathered in Elgin to celebrate and recognise long-service achievements.

Health and Social Care Moray organised the annual ceremony at Williamson Hall yesterday.

The event recognised carers from six fostering households who have each devoted between five and ten years of service.

Long service awards were presented by Jim Lyon, Interim Chief Social Work Officer for Moray and Head of Service for Health and Social Care Moray.

Among the recipients, Duffus foster carer Emma Plain says she enjoys her ‘busy household’ and has fostered 15 children over five years.

Yvonne Copland, from Elgin, added it ‘never feels like a job’.

Meanwhile, Julianne Minty, who has been a foster carer for ten years said she ‘can’t imagine herself doing anything else’.

People gathered at Williamson Hall for the ceremony. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Also recognised but unable to attend the ceremony in person were Stuart and Susan Gardiner who moved from Elgin to Stornoway as well as Iain and Andrew Riddoch-Allan, who live in Lossiemouth, who have all been foster carers for 10 years.

A five year long-service award has been achieved by Heather and Stewart Riddoch from Newmill.

Moray foster carer praises ‘rewarding’ job that helps them ‘give back to the community’

Emma Plain, who lives in Duffus with her partner Ken Treacy, was presented with a five year long-service award.

Since 2020, they have fostered 15 children and young people with their busy household described as always being “full of fun and laughter”.

Emma Plain receiving a certificate for her long-service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“Me and my husband were both teachers and worked at boarding schools so we understood the problems that kids have,” she said.

“We just felt there was something we could do now to give back to the community and we haven’t looked back.”

Currently, they’re fostering four children.

“It’s chaos but beautiful chaos. It’s a really rewarding thing to do,” Emma added.

‘I never see it as a job, it doesn’t feel like one’

Yvonne Copland, who lives in Elgin, has fostered 16 children over the past five years.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” she said.

“I’ve always worked with children nannying, nurseries and it was just sort of the next level.

Yvonne Copland was recognised for five years of service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

She describes being a foster carer as her ‘whole life’.

Yvonne added: “It’s 24/7. All my commitments, my whole life is this job.

“But I never see it as a job, it doesn’t feel like one.”

Meanwhile, Julianne Minty has been a foster carer for 10 years.

Throughout her time, she’s taken on eight permanent foster care placements.

Fostering journey ‘started by chance’ ten years ago

She originally started her fostering journey by chance as she knew a child who was going through the system and was eventually asked if she would consider being a foster carer.

Julianne Minty was awarded with a certificate for her service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

She said: “It opened up a whole new world to me that was going on in Moray that I had no idea existed.

“It’s a great thing to do, I love it. I can’t imagine myself doing anything else now.”

To those thinking about becoming foster carers, the 55-year-old from Forres said: “Just do it. You’ll never look back.

“The kids are amazing and it’s a really nice community to be a part of.”

Jim Lyon presented the awards. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mr Lyon said it was a privilege to attend the event and have the opportunity to personally thank the foster carers who are the “heart and soul” of the service.

He said: “It was a pleasure to be part of the celebrations and hear directly from carers about their experiences.

“Their dedication and care make an enormous difference in the lives of young people.”

Conversation