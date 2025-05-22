Meet the Moray families that started fostering and ‘never looked back’

Foster carers gathered in Elgin to celebrate and recognise long-service achievements.

Health and Social Care Moray organised the annual ceremony at Williamson Hall yesterday.

The event recognised carers from six fostering households who have each devoted between five and ten years of service.

Long service awards were presented by Jim Lyon, Interim Chief Social Work Officer for Moray and Head of Service for Health and Social Care Moray.

Among the recipients, Duffus foster carer Emma Plain says she enjoys her ‘busy household’ and has fostered 15 children over five years.

Yvonne Copland, from Elgin, added it ‘never feels like a job’.

Meanwhile, Julianne Minty, who has been a foster carer for ten years said she ‘can’t imagine herself doing anything else’.

Also recognised but unable to attend the ceremony in person were Stuart and Susan Gardiner who moved from Elgin to Stornoway as well as Iain and Andrew Riddoch-Allan, who live in Lossiemouth, who have all been foster carers for 10 years.

A five year long-service award has been achieved by Heather and Stewart Riddoch from Newmill.

Moray foster carer praises ‘rewarding’ job that helps them ‘give back to the community’

Emma Plain, who lives in Duffus with her partner Ken Treacy, was presented with a five year long-service award.

Since 2020, they have fostered 15 children and young people with their busy household described as always being “full of fun and laughter”.

“Me and my husband were both teachers and worked at boarding schools so we understood the problems that kids have,” she said.

“We just felt there was something we could do now to give back to the community and we haven’t looked back.”

Currently, they’re fostering four children.

“It’s chaos but beautiful chaos. It’s a really rewarding thing to do,” Emma added.

‘I never see it as a job, it doesn’t feel like one’

Yvonne Copland, who lives in Elgin, has fostered 16 children over the past five years.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” she said.

“I’ve always worked with children nannying, nurseries and it was just sort of the next level.

She describes being a foster carer as her ‘whole life’.

Yvonne added: “It’s 24/7. All my commitments, my whole life is this job.

“But I never see it as a job, it doesn’t feel like one.”

Meanwhile, Julianne Minty has been a foster carer for 10 years.

Throughout her time, she’s taken on eight permanent foster care placements.

Fostering journey ‘started by chance’ ten years ago

She originally started her fostering journey by chance as she knew a child who was going through the system and was eventually asked if she would consider being a foster carer.

She said: “It opened up a whole new world to me that was going on in Moray that I had no idea existed.

“It’s a great thing to do, I love it. I can’t imagine myself doing anything else now.”

To those thinking about becoming foster carers, the 55-year-old from Forres said: “Just do it. You’ll never look back.

“The kids are amazing and it’s a really nice community to be a part of.”

Mr Lyon said it was a privilege to attend the event and have the opportunity to personally thank the foster carers who are the “heart and soul” of the service.

He said: “It was a pleasure to be part of the celebrations and hear directly from carers about their experiences.

“Their dedication and care make an enormous difference in the lives of young people.”