Aberdeenshire bar boss reveals secrets to success after winning Pub of the Year

The venue has been recognised with a national award, seven years after it was saved by a local councillor.

By Abbie Duncan
Paul Johnston, owner of The Craft Bar. Image: Facebook/Supplied.
Pitmedden’s only pub has been recognised with a national award, seven years after it was saved by a local councillor.

Paul Johnston took over The Craft Bar in Pitmedden seven years ago, after the village’s only pub had closed.

The Craft Bar has been awarded Pub of the Year for Aberdeen, Grampian and Northern Isles.

The award was presented by CAMRA, a consumer organisation which recognises pubs for providing high-quality drinks.

Although Paul had worked in bars in his youth, he had never owned a pub before.

Craft Bar turnaround in Pitmedden

Paul said: “When we took over the pub was in a very poor state and had severe problems.

“While it was challenging, as a councillor saving a pub in my ward felt like the right thing to do.”

Paul was initially inspired to take over the village pub following the success of his friend Duncan Borrowman.

The Pitmedden bar is Pub of the Year. Image: Supplied/Facebook.

Duncan, also a local councillor in Shropshire, had bought The Bailey Head pub in his local village of Oswestry.

The pub has also received recognition by CAMRA, winning their overall Pub of the Year Award.

Paul runs the bar with his wife Roseanne and has always valued providing a variety of high-quality drinks.

Quality drinks and variety key

After taking over the pub, Paul was keen to expand its drink options and get people to try something new.

The Craft Bar is home to more than 300 wines, 80 gins and a variety of craft beers.

Paul said: “One of the big assets of the north east is how good our brewing and drinks industry is.

“We use Fierce from Dyce, Six Degrees North from Stonehaven and beers from Speyside.

Because of the wide variety of drinks offered, the pub has become a real community hotspot, with Pitmedden locals and visitors coming by to try new weekly beers and wines.

He added: “I believe that well-run pubs have a great effect on the community. We help people come together and get things done – and there’s no better thing than having a nice pint of beer to do it with.”

