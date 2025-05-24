Fort William public toilet closures spark anger during motorcycle event

Hundreds descended on Fort William during one of the town’s busiest weeks of the year – but there was barely a public toilet to be found.

Visitors and locals alike have voiced frustration after discovering the public toilets in the town centre were locked throughout the 2025 Scottish Six Days Trial (SSDT).

A globally recognised motorcycle event that draws hundreds of spectators and competitors to the Lochaber town.

But facilities remained padlocked, with the council blaming vandals – and some recent flooding – for the decision.

Among those disappointed by the lack of toilets was Kay MacKay, whose family and friends travelled to the Highland town to follow the competition.

Fort William public toilet locked during 2025 SSDT event

She said: “My husband and some friends went down to the 2025 SSDT in Fort William.

“He has been going every year for many years.

“This year, he could not believe that with the many hundreds of visitors who attended during the week—many from overseas—there were no public toilets available in Fort William town centre.

“You had to pay to park, but the public toilets were locked.”

She told The Press and Journal her husband had to pay for a half pint of beer in order to use a toilet in a local pub.

“This event brings in thousands of pounds for the local economy,” Kay added.

“I know public toilets are being vandalised all over the country, but when you host an event such as the SSDT, having them available is a basic amenity.

“This was totally unacceptable when so many people travel to support this event.”

The SSDT, which has run for more than a century, is a cornerstone of Fort William’s event calendar.

Riders tackle gruelling off-road trials across Lochaber, while the town becomes a hub of activity for fans, support teams and tourists.

‘Shame on Highland Council’ says business owner

The absence of public toilet facilities has drawn criticism not only from visitors but also from local businesses, who say it affects both the experience of guests and the reputation of the town.

One businessman, who did not want to be named, said: “We had people come in and out all day during the SSDT using the toilet and not spending any money with us.

“It comes to a point that Highland Council will need to pay me to run a toilet for public use, because we have all the costs of doing that but none of the benefits.

“Shame on Highland Council.”

A council spokesman said the public toilets had been closed “due to a combination of flooding and vandalism”.

Repeated vandalism of Fort William toilets

He added: “At the time of the recent Trials, the Viewforth toilets were closed due to the place being flooded and the electrics being soaked.

“The council had them dried out and then an electrical test was made to ensure they were safe to open.

“They were opened for less than 24 hours before an electric hand dryer was ripped off the wall in the gents’ toilets and left hanging by exposed wires.

“The gents’ toilet was then closed until we could get another electrician to make safe the hand dryer and the electric wiring.

“It was only the gents that was closed on this occasion.”

The spokesman said the Viewforth toilets have been vandalised multiple times, leading to more frequent closures.

And he added that the council maintains a year-round Comfort Scheme agreement with the Nevis Centre.

The toilets at Station Brae has been closed since May 2024 – again due to high levels of vandalism.

Plans are underway to lease the property for 25 years to a company that has expressed interest in reopening the site with two unisex accessible facilities.

The SSDT organisers said they had toilets available to participants at its base at the North End car park.

