An evening with 999 life-savers: ‘Here’s how I ended up being stretched off the cliffs at Dunnottar Castle’

Emergency services came together to conduct a training exercise at Dunnottar Castle.

Image: Ethan Williams.
Image: Ethan Williams.
By Ross Hempseed

As a live news journalist, I work with emergency services to report on incidents across the north and north-east, but this time I’ve been thrown into the action.

I often ring the fire service or Coastguard asking about ongoing incidents, including fires, crashes, searches and rescues.

However, this time I am the one being rescued as part of a training exercise involving several emergency agencies.

These included the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), RNLI, Coastguard and police.

Teams work to save dummies at Dunnottar Castle. Image: Ethan Williams

The setting — Dunnottar Castle — with me playing the part of a photographer who has sustained injuries during a fall and requires assistance.

The SFRS and Coastguard were on hand to rescue me, but also had to contend with other rescues in the area.

The whole exercise was organised by Matthew Crabb of the SFRS, who emphasised “partnership working” as the primary goal.

The exercise began at the viewpoint to the south-west of the castle.

Crews bring the dummy up from the cliff face. Image: Ethan Williams

Three dummies had been dropped down the sheer cliff face, obscured from view from the top.

This required the expertise of the dedicated ropes team, who were deployed to save one of the dummies.

Emergency services conduct training exercise at Dunnottar Castle

Crews carry the casualty down to the beach, where they are picked up by the lifeboat. Image: Ethan Williams

Bystanders, including tourists coming to see the castle and unaware of ongoing training, were able to observe.

A drone was sent up into the sky to help keep tabs on the dummies, which were out of sight of ground teams.

I was able to observe each team working in tandem with their colleagues — some of whom are full time, volunteers or do this in addition to having other full-time jobs.

In an incident like this, the heads of the three agencies — police, fire and Coastguard — get together to manage their manpower.

Leaders of the emergency services discuss a collaborative response. Image: Ethan Williams

Soon it was my time to shine, and I headed over to the small beach below Dunnottar Castle.

I was asked to lie on a small grassy verge and to make it believable.

The sun had disappeared. I was feeling the bite of the North Sea wind as the troop of firefighters came down the dreaded Dunnottar steps.

The first thing they did was check on me and what was wrong, as I had injured my head and leg during the fall.

They soon went to work bandaging my leg and head and covering me with a foil blanket to retain heat.

With my head bandaged and my sunglasses on, you could have mistaken me for the Invisible Man or a jacket potato.

They were then able to roll me onto a stretcher before a team effort to lift me .

I was clad in a foil blanket and bandages. Image: Ethan Williams

The RNLI lifeboat was supposed to transport me following my rescue, but they were called to help rescue a person in difficulty in Stonehaven harbour.

‘Partnership working a priority’

While I was not actually injured, the humour brought by the firefighters who were helping me was appreciated.

It helped lighten the mood in what could be a difficult and scary situation.

What struck me the most about the training exercise was that despite being separate agencies, dozens of emergency service personnel were able to work in unison.

Firefighters surround the casualty and roll them onto the stretcher. Image: Ethan Williams

Matthew Crabb said: “This was a great opportunity to do some training together and learn about each other’s capabilities.

“It’s all about partnership working.”

Matthew said Dunnottar Castle has always been a “dream location” for him for a training exercise.

He added: “The setting was just brilliant.

“All the guys are knackered, but it was a job well done.”

Conversation