A87 closes in both directions after two-car crash north of Portree

Emergency services are on the scene after a two-car crash north of Portree.

The A87 has closed in both directions at the A830 Borve junction.

Meanwhile, the fire service have confirmed they are on the scene with two appliances.

It is not yet clear if there has been any serious injuries.

A Traffic Scotland post reads: “The A87 at the A830 Borve is closed to all traffic in both directions due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Fire crews rush to A87 crash

A fire service spokeswoman said they received a call at 4.55pm.

They sent two appliances to the scene from their stations in Portree and Dunvegan.

Police have been contacted for more information.

