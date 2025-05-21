Lifeboat launched at Stonehaven Harbour after ‘police matter’ at town’s seafront

A lifeboat was in use at Stonehaven Harbour on Wednesday evening after an incident which took place at the coastal town’s seafront.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown, but Stonehaven Harbour staff confirmed that a lifeboat “had been launched” from the harbour on May 21.

Coastguard officials then told The Press and Journal that a “police matter” was ongoing at around 7.30pm that night.

They later confirmed that the situation was “resolved” as of 9pm.

A life boat could be seen being towed back to shore at around 9.30pm.

It is currently unknown whether anyone was injured as a result of this incident.

A drone exercise was scheduled to take place near the Dunnottar Castle area the same night, however the incident at the harbour is unrelated.

Police have been contacted for comment.